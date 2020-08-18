Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests COVID-19 positive; Anand Mahindra, Shashi Tharoor wish speedy recovery

Politicians, scientists, and industrialists wished speedy recovery to Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw who has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The 67-year-old entrepreneur said on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have added to the COVID count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way," she tweeted.



I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 17, 2020 Replying to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale and hearty soon! Be well, my friend." So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend. Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 17, 2020 Business tycoon Anand Mahindra wrote, "I'm not worried Kiran. Your energy & positivity is more infectious than the virus". Im not worried Kiran. Your energy & positivity is more infectious than the virus. anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 18, 2020 Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO) messaged Shaw saying, "Get well soon". Get well soon Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) August 17, 2020 Industrialist Naveen Jindal replied to Shaw's tweet saying, "Wishing you a speedy recovery. Take care". Wishing you a speedy recovery. Take care Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) August 18, 2020 Naveen Tewari, CEO of InMobi wrote, "Wish you become asymptomatic soon and recover from this at the earliest". Wish you become asymptomatic soon and recover from this at the earliest. Naveen Tewari (@NaveenTewari) August 17, 2020 Former Minister of Revenue of Karnataka, RV Deshpande also wished a speedy recovery to the Biocon's head. Deshpande tweeted, "hocked to hear this! Wishing you a speedy recovery dear @kiranshaw! Praying for your good health". Shocked to hear this! Wishing you a speedy recovery dear @kiranshaw! Praying for your good health R V Deshpande (@RV_Deshpande) August 18, 2020

In July, this year, Biocon got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to use Itolizumab on COVID patients. It is a drug that the company already has in the market and is used to treat patients with psoriasis, a debilitating skin ailment.

