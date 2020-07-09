BREAKING: Wanted gangster Vikas Dubey arrested from Ujjain

Wanted gangster Vikas Dubey has finally been arrested from Ujjain, the MP police have confirmed on Thursday. He was on the run since Friday. He is currently being interrogated by the police and would soon be handed over to the UP police.

As per India Today, the accused was spotted outside Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, where he reportedly shouted "Main Vikas Dubey hun Kanpur vala (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur)", following which police were informed and the accused was arrested, the accounts by eyewitnesses suggests.

Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector Madhya Pradesh, told ANI that Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway.

The Kanpur don is involved in killing of eight police officials, and has around 60 criminal cases registered against him.

Earlier today, two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey were shot dead early on Thursday morning in separate encounters. Prabhat, one of the two aides killed, was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad after Dubey was spotted at a hotel in Delhi. He was being brought back to Kanpur with another man arrested with him when he was attempting to escape the police custody.

Another aide of Vikas Dubey, Ranbir alias Bauva Dubey, was also shot dead early morning. He had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on him. This is a developing story.

