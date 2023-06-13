Congress' Rahul Gandhi requests Sidhu Moose Wala song while taking a truck ride from Washington DC to New York

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride from Washington DC to New York, during his three-city tour in the US.

Rahul Gandhi engaged in a conversation with the Indian driver, Taljinder Singh, discussing his experiences of working in the US compared to driving a truck in India.

During the truck ride, Rahul Gandhi also asked to play some songs. When the truck driver asked his request, he replied, "Sidhu Moose Wala's 295."

Curious about the driver's earnings, Rahul Gandhi asked him how much he earns, to which Taljinder Singh replied that he earns significantly more in the US than he would earn in India.

“Truckers in US could earn somewhere around 8,000 to 10,000 dollars per month,” said Singh.

“The money is good in this industry, but a lot of hard-work is required,” he added.

He also said that in India, surviving as a truck driver is very difficult in comparison to surviving as a truck driver in US.

The driver also emphasised the importance of truckers in facilitating the work of manufacturers across the US.

Rahul Gandhi expressed admiration for the trucks in the US, noting that they are designed with the comfort of the driver in mind, which he felt was not the case in India.

The two individuals also discussed the differences in working conditions for truck drivers in both countries. Rahul Gandhi also recalled his own truck ride experiences in India during the conversation.

Taljinder Singh told Gandhi that in US, no one unnecessarily harasses you on road like it happens in India sometimes with truck drivers.

“Like in India, RTO could stop you or just harass you, it doesn’t happen here,” said Singh.

At last, Rahul Gandhi asked if Taljinder Singh wanted to leave a message for the truck drivers in India, to which Singh said, that truckers in India are doing a great job and should continue doing the hard-work, as truck driving is one of the toughest jobs in the world.

