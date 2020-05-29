Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi records 1,106 cases in one day as tally tops 17,000

India records biggest jump of 7,466 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the total number to 1.65 lakh. With 175 deaths in one day, the death toll in the country now stands at 4,706. The active cases are 89,987, of which 71,105 have been cured or discharged. Meanwhile, fresh 1,106 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi, taking total tally in Delhi to over 17,000, says Heath Minister Satyendar Jain.

Check out all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic in India on BusinessToday.In live blog

5.00 PM: Railway today clarified that only 4 trains out of 3840 trains have taken more than 72 hours. All these were North-East bound trains, which are long routes. One train, which was going to Assam got delayed because of landslide on the track, which took one day to clear. Just 71 trains which is 1.8% of total operation, were diverted between May 21 and 24 because of heavy congestion on UP-Bihar route. Media report that a train reached in nine days, is factually wrong.

4.30 PM: Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav said that 279 Shramik Special trains with almost 3 lakh migrants have been operated till May 20. Most migrants, 42 per cent, have been ferried to UP, 37 per cent to Bihar. Food and water is being provided at starting stations and free meals and water have been arranged en route by IRCTC and Railways Division. Yadav said that the demand for special trains by states have gradually come down.

4.00 PM: PC Rao, President, Bangalore Hotelier's Association said that the hotel industry has been the worst-affected along with the tourism industry due to coronavirus lockdown. He said that the industry has lost its customer base and does not expect much from the six months ahead. Business is likely to be slow even after reopening, he added.

3.35 PM: India reported 7,466 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike as of date, taking India's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1.65 lakh on Friday morning, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

Also read: Coronavirus in India: 7,466 cases in 24 hours, highest 1-day jump, death toll at 4,706; Maharashtra worst-hit

3.30 PM: Lockdown 5.0 might allow a few more relaxations than in phase four. As the current phase is nearing its end, speculations are rife that the government would order another round of restrictions as coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise. The government, reportedly, would focus on a few cities that have a high density of corona cases and account for the bulk of cases in the country.

Also read: Lockdown 5.0: List of activities likely to be permitted, prohibited after May 31

3.20 PM: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday that the ongoing lockdown scheduled to end on May 31 could be extended by another 15 days, a day after his telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Interacting with media in Panaji on the sidelines of a Tourism Ministry event, Sawant informed that Goa will make a pitch for reopening of hotels, restaurants, malls, gyms, and hotels with the enforcement of social distancing rules.

Also read: Lockdown may be extended by another 15 days, says Goa CM after talking to Amit Shah

3.15 PM: Coronavirus cases in Andhra

The number of COVID-19 cases rises to 2,874 in Andhra Pradesh, with 33 fresh cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. Active cases and deaths stand at 777 and 60, respectively.

3.00 PM: Last conversation between Modi and Trump was on April 4 on issue of hydroxychloroquine. PTI

2.45 PM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefs Prime Minister Narendra Modi on views of chief ministers on extension of lockdown beyond May 31.

2.30 PM: Delhi govt believes that places where large gatherings take place, like cinema halls, should remain closed. Schools and colleges should also remain closed: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on consultations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the coronavirus lockdown.

Delhi govt believes that places where large gatherings take place, like cinema halls, should remain closed. Schools and colleges should also remain closed: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on consultations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/gzVFk4MZyO ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020 2.09 PM: There is no need to panic, recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Delhi is around 50 per cent, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The COVID-19 death cases in Delhi have jumped to 398. 2.06 PM: Fresh 1,106 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi, taking total tally in Delhi to over 17,000, says Heath Minister Satyendar Jain. 1.45 PM: Migrants gather outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai to return to their native places. A woman says,"my child was born April 12, we don't have anything to eat now. I request govt to help us reach our homes in Bihar." - ANI Maharashtra: Migrants gather outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai to return to their native places. A woman says,"my child was born April 12, we don't have anything to eat now. I request govt to help us reach our homes in Bihar." pic.twitter.com/44HWabLx4N ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

1.30 PM: Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the state to 290. There are 204 active cases in the state and 77 people have been recovered/discharged so far.

1.00 PM: The Finance Ministry is engaging with Labour Ministry over job losses and salary cuts; has asked the Labour Ministry to collect data on job losses during COVID-19. -ANI

Also read: Rajasthan Covid-19 Tracker: 91 fresh coronavirus cases take state's tally past 8,000; Jaipur worst-hit

12.30 PM: BookMyShow has joined the list of companies shedding workforce due to unfavourable business environment amid the coronavirus pandemic in India. The movie ticket booking platform has reportedly laid off or furloughed 270 employees (around 18 per cent) across its offices in the country. Others have faced 10-50 per cent salary cut, depending upon their level in the company. Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of BookMyShow, in an email to the employees said this was "uncomfortable, unfortunate yet inevitable" situation, and that none of this was based on workers' quality of work.

12.00 PM: US investment bank Jefferies Group, in a recent report, has said India's lockdown has been the strictest in the world and that its impact on the economy would be deeper. The report says the economic compulsion has driven lockdown relaxation in the fourth phase, even though the COVID-19 spread is worsening due to multiple factors, including migrant movement and lack of medical infrastructure in big cities. "Around 4 million-migrant labour going back to villages recently has not only driven selective labour shortage but also raised COVID-19 risks," the Jefferies' report said.

Also read: Maharashtra Covid-19: 2,598 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total count nears 60,000