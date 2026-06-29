Could your AC explode in this heat? Here's what every homeowner should know

As north India battles an intense heatwave, air conditioners are increasingly becoming a fire risk, with several AC-related incidents reported across Delhi-NCR this summer.

The latest case came from Noida's Sector 119, where a major fire broke out on the 21st floor of a residential building on Monday after an air conditioner reportedly exploded. No casualties were reported, but the incident has renewed concerns over the hidden dangers of overworked and poorly maintained cooling systems.

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With air conditioners now a necessity in many homes rather than a luxury, continuous use during extreme temperatures is putting older and poorly serviced units under severe stress, increasing the chances of explosions and fires.

Why do ACs explode?

Air conditioners can explode when excessive heat and pressure build up inside the system beyond safe operating limits.

The compressor, located in the outdoor unit, plays the biggest role. During extreme summer temperatures, it works continuously to pump refrigerant and remove heat from inside the house.

As the compressor overheats, pressure inside the unit rises. The problem becomes worse if the condenser coils are covered with dust and dirt, preventing heat from escaping efficiently.

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This additional pressure can lead to refrigerant gas leaks through worn-out pipes or loose joints. If the leaking gas comes into contact with a spark from faulty wiring or a failing capacitor, it can ignite suddenly, causing an explosion followed by a fire.

Electrical faults further increase the danger. Running an AC for long hours can melt wire insulation, while voltage fluctuations during peak summer often lead to short circuits.

Together, mechanical stress, refrigerant leaks and electrical sparks can turn an air conditioner into a serious fire hazard.

Delhi-NCR sees rise in AC-related fires

The Noida incident is one of several AC-related fires reported in Delhi-NCR this summer.

In Hauz Khas, an AC blast triggered a fire that claimed the life of a retired IAS officer. A devastating fire in Vivek Vihar, also linked to an AC unit, killed nine people.

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Several other incidents have also been reported from areas including New Friends Colony and Noida. Fire officials have noted that electrical faults, including those involving air conditioners, account for a significant share of summer fire emergencies.

Many of these incidents involve older AC units that were either not serviced regularly or had been repaired using low-quality or incorrect refrigerants. Outdoor units blocked by dust, debris or poor ventilation also face a greater risk of overheating during prolonged use.

How to reduce the risk of an AC blast

Experts say regular maintenance is the best way to prevent such incidents.

Homeowners should ensure compressors, electrical wiring, condenser coils and refrigerant levels are checked periodically. Outdoor units should be kept clean and free from obstructions so heat can escape properly.

Avoid running an AC continuously for very long hours without breaks, especially during periods of extreme heat. Installing proper voltage protection can also help reduce the risk of electrical faults caused by power fluctuations.

The Noida fire serves as a reminder that while air conditioners have become essential during India's increasingly intense summers, regular servicing and timely maintenance are critical to keeping them safe.