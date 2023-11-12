Delhi pollution: Air quality improves significantly but remains in ‘poor’ category on Diwali day; AQI at 204

Delhi air pollution update: After several days of hazardous air in Delhi, the national capital finally breathed fresher air, thanks to the rain gods. Despite a notable improvement since the past few days, the national capital's overall air quality remained in the "poor category" with an AQI of 204, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data at 7:30 am.

According to the SAFAR data, areas like Delhi University, IIT Delhi, Airport (T3), Dhirpur, and Lodhi Road experienced an AQI under the ‘poor’ category air with the numbers standing at 269, 221, 239, 228, and 218, respectively. However, there was significant relief in some of the areas like Pusa, Mathura Road, Noida, Gurugram, and Ayanagar as they recorded ‘moderate' category air with AQI at 142, 159, 183, 169 and 159, respectively.

As per CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded ‘poor’ category air with an AQI of 266, recording a significant improvement as the area’s last week AQI as per the aqicn.org data stood at AQI 999. When it comes to other areas of Delhi, Dwarka Sector-8 stood at AQI 221, ITO recorded 231 AQI, Jahangirpuri stood at an AQI of 268, RK Puram at 242, Rohini at 215, Shadipur at 264, Wazirpur at 248; there all comes under ‘poor’ category, as per CPCB data.

With the air quality in the nation's capital plummeting to the 'severe plus' levels last week, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is currently in effect.

Gopal Rai, the Environment Minister for Delhi, stated earlier on Saturday that the rain helped to disperse pollutants and cut the level of pollution in the city by 50 per cent. While speaking to news agency ANI, Rai said, "The rainfall on Friday dispersed pollutants from the city air. The wind, too, picked up, helping cleanse Delhi's air of toxic matter. The showers reduced the extent of pollution in the city by 50 per cent -- from an AQI of 450 to 225. However, it's too early to say how long will be the impact of the showers on the city's air quality."

