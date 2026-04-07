Did you know? Corporates in Gurugram can legally serve beer & wine to employees

In a move that surprised many across India’s corporate world, Gurugram’s office campuses can legally serve alcohol to employees under specific conditions. The provision comes from Haryana’s excise policy, which introduced a special licence allowing large corporate offices to serve low-alcohol beverages such as beer and wine inside office premises.

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The rule, which came into effect in June 2023, marked a shift in how workplace culture and corporate hospitality are regulated in one of India’s biggest technology and finance hubs.

A workplace perk with strict rules

Under Haryana’s excise framework, corporate offices can apply for a special licence that allows the consumption of low-alcohol beverages such as beer and wine on office premises. The idea is to allow moderated social drinking during corporate events, networking sessions or internal gatherings.

However, the privilege is not available to every company. Only large office campuses meeting strict criteria can obtain the licence.

To qualify, a corporate office must typically:

Employ at least 5,000 workers

Have a minimum office area of about 100,000 square feet in a single complex

Maintain a designated canteen or dining area where alcohol can be served

Obtain a specific excise licence by paying an annual fee to the state government

The licence fee for such corporate premises has been pegged at around ₹10 lakh annually, and the permission is limited to beverages with relatively lower alcohol content.

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Why Haryana introduced the rule

The policy shift was partly aimed at aligning Gurugram with global corporate culture. The city hosts the Indian headquarters of several multinational firms and tech companies where workplace social events are common.

Allowing regulated alcohol consumption within corporate campuses was seen as a way to:

Encourage corporate networking events

Support workplace hospitality

Bring such consumption under official regulation rather than informal arrangements

Experts say it also helps the government capture revenue through licensing while ensuring alcohol is served responsibly.

Limits still apply

Despite the relaxation, several restrictions remain in place. The licence typically allows only beer and wine, not stronger spirits, and consumption is restricted to designated areas inside the office campus.

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Companies must also comply with state excise norms and ensure alcohol is not sold illegally or served outside approved conditions. Establishments that serve liquor without proper licences can face penalties under the Haryana Excise Act.

Gurugram’s policy reflects a broader shift in India’s corporate ecosystem, where office campuses increasingly resemble integrated lifestyle spaces with cafés, lounges, recreation zones and event venues.

For employees working in large corporate parks, that could mean the occasional office happy hour — legally sanctioned and regulated.