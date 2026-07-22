Diya Binu ousted: How India's youngest municipal chairperson lost power in dramatic Kerala vote

Diya Binu, who made national headlines as India's youngest municipal chairperson, has been removed from office after a no-confidence motion against her was passed in Kerala's Pala Municipality. The development has thrown the civic body's political future into uncertainty, with shifting alliances and internal rebellion reshaping the balance of power.

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The no-confidence motion, moved by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), succeeded after rebel councillors from the Congress-backed United Democratic Front (UDF) voted in its favour. The outcome brought an end to the UDF administration that had been governing the municipality.

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Youngest chairperson

Diya Binu had gained widespread attention after becoming the youngest municipal chairperson in the country. Her elevation was seen as a significant moment for youth participation in local governance, with many hailing her as a symbol of emerging young leadership in Kerala politics.

However, her tenure came under pressure amid growing political differences within the ruling coalition. The successful no-confidence motion ultimately ended her stint at the helm of the municipality.

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Congress rebellion

The decisive factor behind the motion was the support extended by rebel Congress councillors to the LDF. Their cross-voting altered the numerical strength inside the council, enabling the opposition to secure enough votes to remove Diya Binu from office.

The episode has exposed deep divisions within the UDF in Pala, raising questions over internal party discipline and coalition management at the local level.

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Pala Municipality

With the chairperson removed, attention has shifted to the formation of a new administration in the municipality. Political observers believe the coming days will determine whether the LDF can establish a stable governing arrangement or whether further political negotiations and realignments will shape the council's future.

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The no-confidence vote marks a significant political setback for the UDF in Pala and could have wider implications for local political dynamics in Kerala.

Following the passage of the no-confidence motion, the municipality is expected to initiate the process for electing a new chairperson in accordance with local body regulations. Until then, political uncertainty is likely to persist as parties seek to consolidate support within the council.