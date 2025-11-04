Dubai driver fined ₹25,000 for not using indicator. Netizens say, 'If this rule comes, India's GDP will double in a week'

A social media post has sparked debate among Indian users after claiming that a Dubai resident was fined around ₹25,000 for failing to use a turn indicator while driving. The screenshot shared online shows a Dubai Police traffic penalty of AED 1,000 (approximately ₹22,500–₹25,000 depending on exchange rate) for “failure to use indicators when changing direction or turning / wrong overtaking.”

The tweet, shared by an Indian user, read: “So a friend in Dubai just got 25,000 INR penalty for not using his indicator. Imagine if this level of strict rules come to India? Would be game changer!”

So a friend in Dubai just got 25,000 INR penalty for not using his indicator.

Imagine if this level of strict rules come to India ?



Would be game changer! pic.twitter.com/dGC36Dr1gI — Soumendra Jena (@soamjena) November 3, 2025

Dubai is known for its stringent traffic regulations and hefty fines aimed at ensuring road discipline. According to UAE authorities, failing to signal before turning or changing lanes is considered careless driving and attracts fines to discourage risky behavior on roads.

The post quickly gained traction in India, where lax enforcement and widespread disregard for turn indicators remain everyday complaints among road users.

"If this rule comes, India's GDP will double in a week (sic)," a user wrote. "I really hope we get to the point where fines get auto deducted from fastag," a second user suggested.

"I approve of it so many people are doing it and it's dangerous, I'm glad there is a fine for this," a third user said.

Many users pointed out that implementing similar penalties in India could vastly improve road safety, while others argued that authorities first need to improve infrastructure and enforcement systems before imposing such strict fines.

"Only strict and uniform implementation is the solution to Indian traffic woes. Rules implemented only on common man while high and mighty getting away hasn't helped even a bit," yet another user wrote.

"Dubai has infrastructure as well. India has potholes. Before implementing anything like Dubai at least have road and infrastructure like Dubai," a netizen said.