FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar asks fans to keep shoulders, knees covered, told to 'respect culture'

With FIFA World Cup 2022 scheduled to begin on November 20, a guide has been issued for fans visiting the host country Qatar.

Qatar, which is ready to host about 1.5 million fans during World Cup matches to be held till December 18, has advised fans to cover their shoulders and legs in public and refrain from displays of affection in public.

"Out of respect, women and men are advised to cover their shoulders and legs in public; we also ask you to remain from displays of affection in public, respecting the culture of Qatar," Qatar Tourism said on its website. "Fans are encouraged to wear what they feel comfortable in provided it is modest, and intimacy in public is also prohibited."

Qatar Tourism further stated that alcohol can only be consumed in designated areas in the stadiums. "While the consumption of alcohol is prohibited in Islam, tourists will be able to get alcohol at bars in hotels and private clubs, as well as in designated FIFA fan zones and certain areas in stadiums. Drinking anywhere else or being drunk in public is an offence. The legal drinking age in Qatar is 21," it added.

As per the official FIFA website, all local and international fans are required to apply for a digital Hayya Card, which is the entry permit to the State of Qatar and stadium access (along with the match ticket). International fans will need to confirm their accommodation plans to receive final approval on their digital Hayya Card.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will be held on November 20, hours ahead of the opening match of the tournament between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

