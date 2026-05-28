Viral ‘Donald Trump’ buffalo spared from Eid sacrifice in Bangladesh; here's why

A rare albino buffalo nicknamed “Donald Trump” has been rescued from being sacrificed during Eid al-Adha in Bangladesh after authorities stepped in and moved the animal to the national zoo in Dhaka for preservation.

The 700-kg buffalo had gone viral on social media in recent weeks due to its appearance, with blond hair, a cream-coloured body, and a pinkish nose, which many people said resembled the trademark hairstyle of US President Donald Trump.

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Videos and images of the buffalo went viral on social media platforms, which attracted the government's intervention before the buffalo were set to be sacrificed during Eid celebrations on Thursday, May 28.

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"Policemen this afternoon came and said the government decided to take the buffalo for preservation. Since we do not want any conflict with the government, we handed it over to them," the animal’s owner, Moniruz Zaman, told reporters on Wednesday.

Zaman said the authorities told him the government would either compensate him or provide another buffalo, cow or bull in exchange for "Trump", which he had purchased three days ago for sacrifice at his home in Keraniganj, on the outskirts of Dhaka.

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According to Keraniganj police station officer-in-charge Ruhul Quddus, livestock department officials believed the buffalo was still young and could be raised for several more years.

National zoo curator Atiqur Rahman said the rare buffalo would be properly cared for and that a separate shed and caregiver had already been arranged for it.

Albino buffaloes are considered extremely rare in Bangladesh, where buffaloes are usually dark-skinned. The buffalo quickly became one of the main attractions among thousands of animals brought to Eid cattle markets across Bangladesh. Officials estimated that more than 12 million animals, including goats, sheep, cows and buffaloes, are sacrificed across the country during Eid-ul-Adha every year.