‘Health hazard’: Viral ‘panipuri’ inspired Kolkata puja pandal becomes a headache for organisers

An unconventional idea to adorn a community Durga Puja pandal in Behala, on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, with panipuri pieces (locally known as puchka) has turned into a significant concern for the Puja organisers. The members of the Behala Noun Dal Durga Puja Committee are now perplexed on Maha Saptami, the first day of the four-day Durga Puja festival, about how to deter attendees from removing the panipuri pieces from the pandal's walls and carrying them home as souvenirs.

Furthermore, the organisers are even more anxious because most of the individuals collecting panipuri pieces are children or minors. “The attraction of the puchka among Bengalis is irresistible. So in case anyone consumes even a piece collected from the pandal wall being overwhelmed by the irresistible charm of puckha, there is a possibility of health hazard for the person concerned including food poisoning,” explained a member of the Puja organising committee.

He clarified that these decorative panipuri pieces, used for pandal decoration, differ from the regular puchkas available at various roadside stalls. "Special chemicals are added to these decorative panipuri pieces to maintain their crispness throughout the Puja, until the idol is immersed, and the pandal is dismantled. Ingesting even a piece of it can lead to various stomach-related ailments due to these chemicals," the organising member added.

The organisers continuously use loudspeakers to warn pandal visitors about the potential health hazards associated with consuming these decorative panipuri pieces. They also request adults accompanying children at the pandal to be extra vigilant regarding this matter.

Kolkata's Durga Puja pandals: where phuchka (panipuri) meets divine architecture, a truly heavenly combination! 🙌🏛️ pic.twitter.com/Ytz6a0Aafy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 16, 2023

