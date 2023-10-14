India will leave no stone unturned in hosting 2036 Olympics, says PM Modi

During a speech at the 141st Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's strong commitment to hosting the 2036 Olympics. He proclaimed that India would spare no effort in making this ambition a reality, emphasising the nation's enthusiasm for hosting the world's largest sporting event. It's worth noting that this IOC session marked a significant milestone, occurring in India after a four-decade hiatus since the last session held in New Delhi in 1983.

"Indians are very excited about hosting the Olympics Games. India will leave no stone unturned in organising the 2036 Olympics," Modi said.

PM Modi also mentioned India's aspiration to host the 2029 Youth Olympics, underscoring the country's excitement about the prospect of hosting these global sporting events. He assured the IOC Session delegation and other attendees at the Jio World Convention Centre that hosting the 2036 Olympics was the dream of 1.4 billion Indians and that they were ready to make it a reality with the support of the IOC.

Modi spoke about the integral role of sports in India's history, noting that virtually every festival in the country is associated with some form of sporting activity. He stressed the universal spirit of sports, highlighting that in sports, there are no losers, only winners and learners, and sports empower humanity. He expressed his belief that India would receive consistent support from the IOC in pursuing its Olympic dreams.

IOC President Thomas Bach, who greeted the gathering with a warm "namaste," acknowledged India's economic and sports-related growth, describing it as an inspiring nation. He commended India's performance at the Asian Games and stressed the importance of including e-sports in the Olympic program, highlighting the need to embrace the mindset of young people and empower them.

Bach also discussed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the future of the Olympics, mentioning the formation of an AI working group. Further details on this initiative will be unveiled during the 141st IOC Session over the next two days. He noted that AI and e-sports represent new opportunities for the Olympic movement and predicted that the 2024 Paris Olympics would mark the transition into the AI era, signalling a significant shift in the Games' future landscape.

