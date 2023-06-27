Indian family buys one of world's most luxurious homes in Switzerland for Rs 1,649 cr: Report

Indian-origin billionaire Pankaj Oswal and his wife Radhika Oswal recently purchased one of the world's most expensive homes in Switzerland – a 430,000 square feet villa, reportedly for an estimated $200 million (Rs 1,649 crore).

The villa, named Villa Vari, is located in the Swiss village of Gingins, which is only 15 minutes from Geneva, a lakefront metropolis. The villa was originally built in 1902 by a wealthy Swiss industrialist and was later owned by Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

The Oswals have reportedly spent the past few years renovating the villa, which now features 12 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a helipad. The villa also has a private cinema, a wine cellar, and a spa.

According to GQ, renowned interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes was tasked with renovating the apartment. Wilkes is well-known for his work on renowned properties like the Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas, and the Leela Hotels.

The Oswals are reportedly worth over $3 billion.

The purchase of Villa Vari is the latest in a series of high-profile real estate deals by Indian billionaires. In recent years, Indian billionaires have been buying luxury homes in cities around the world, including London, New York, and Los Angeles.

Pankaj Oswal is the son of late industrialist Abhay Kumar Oswal, who founded Oswal Agro Mills and Oswal Greentech and died in 2016. Pankaj Oswal's Oswal Group Global has holdings in petrochemicals, real estate, fertilisers, and mining.

Pankaj and Radhika Oswal, a billionaire couple, have lived in Switzerland with their two daughters Vasundhara and Ridi for the past ten years after moving from Australia. They have now settled in Villa Vari, which bears the names of their loving children.

According to Elle, the family owns a private jet, yacht, sports cars (Bentley, Lamborghini), and luxurious homes all over the world, in addition to the palatial mansion.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal residence renovation: CAG begins 'special audit' of expenditure by Delhi CM