IPL wonder boy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi piques IIM Indore's interest; here's why

At just 15 years of age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket. The teenage batting sensation, who stunned the cricketing world with his fearless performance in the IPL, is now set to become the subject of an academic study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, according to media reports.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stellar performance in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered one of the greatest individual IPL seasons ever. The Rajasthan Royals opener won the Orange Cap as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 776 runs and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

He also claimed the Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker Award, and Super Sixes Award after smashing a record 72 sixes at a strike rate above 237. Adding another feather to his cap, Vaibhav became the fastest batter in IPL history to reach 1,000 runs in terms of balls faced, achieving the feat in just 440 deliveries.

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IIM will study the young star

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IIM Indore will conduct an in-depth case study on Sooryavanshi’s remarkable journey, examining not only his cricketing skills but also the mindset, discipline, family support, and management strategies that helped him achieve success at such a young age. The study aims to provide insights that can be applied beyond sports, particularly in leadership development, talent management, and performance excellence.

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The institute’s research will focus on the “dark side” of early fame as well. The institute plans to analyse how young athletes cope with sudden success, media attention, social media pressure, sponsorship opportunities, and public expectations. The findings are expected to offer valuable lessons for parents, coaches, educational institutions, and corporate leaders dealing with high-potential talent.

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Sooryavanshi captured national attention after becoming one of the youngest players to make a significant impact in the Indian Premier League. His aggressive batting style, calm temperament, and ability to perform under pressure earned praise from cricket experts and former players. What makes his story even more compelling is the disciplined environment created by his family and support system, which played a crucial role in nurturing his talent.