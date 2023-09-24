‘Is this how they value human life?’: KIIT Bhubaneswar slammed after student finds frog in hostel food  

Hostel mess food is not always the best and not made in the most hygienic of conditions but finding a frog in your mess food takes it to another level. The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has come under fire after a student spotted a dead frog in hostel food. A X user on Saturday shared a picture of the food served at the KIIT Bhubaneswar hostel mess, which had a frog in it. He said that parents pay around Rs 17.5 lakh to get their child enrolled in an engineering course at this university.

He added that then we wonder why Indian students migrate to other countries for want for better education and facilities. “This is KIT Bhubaneswar, raked ~42 among engineering colleges in India, where parents pay approx. Rs 17.5 lakh to get their child an engineering degree. This is the food being served at the college hostel. Then we wonder why students from India migrate to other countries for better education and facilities,” the user wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

This is KIT Bhubaneswar, ranked ~42 among engineering colleges in India, where parents pay approx 17.5 lakhs to get their child an engineering degree. This is the food being served at the college hostel.



Then we wonder why students from India migrate to other countries for… pic.twitter.com/QmPaz4mD82 — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) September 23, 2023

Twitter users were livid at the University after this post went viral on the platform. Some users also recounted how their mess food comprised lizards and blades. “Canteen food is miserable in almost all the government colleges but private ones are five-star quality food,” one user wrote.

“Reminds me of that time when I got blade in my hostel food,” a user said. When asked which college’s mess was this, the user replied that this was Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru. “My roommate found a piece of blade in her subway,” another user mentioned. “Once we got lizard in food in our hostel mess. Didn’t eat in mess for whole semester after that,” yet another user said.

Hours after his post garnered traction on X, the user shared a notice from KIIT Bhubaneswar which stated that the mess food provider’s one-day payment has been deducted due to unhygienic food preparation. The notice also warned the mess food provider to very careful with food preparations for the boarders of the allotted hostels.

Sharing this notice, the user claimed that this is the value of human life and that the hostel decided to deduct one day payment from the mess provider company as an attempt to do damage control. “So, this is the value of human life. The hostel where the frog was served, at the Bhubaneswar University, in an attempt to do damage control, decided to deduct only one day’s payment from the mess provider company! Just wow,” the user said.

So, this is the value of human life. The hostel where the frog was served, at Bhubaneswar University, in an attempt to do damage control, decided to deduct only one day's payment from the mess provider company! Just wow. pic.twitter.com/2BSDhUwI8I — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) September 24, 2023

Netizens were quick to slam KIIT Bhubaneswar after the notice went viral. “Students and common people don’t have any value in this country,” a user said. “This is unacceptable on so many levels, no responsibility, literally playing with the health of students, a very similar incident happened at my college but at least they fired the mess provider and made a committee to keep checks on standards at regular intervals,” another user noted.

Another user said: “What good will this action do?? Would they take the same action had someone taken that food?? Pathetic!! Is this how they value human life?”

Also Read: ‘Jawan’ box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film surpasses Pathaan in India, set to cross Rs 1,000 crore worldwide

Also Read: WATCH: Rahul Gandhi rides as pillion on girl’s scooter in Jaipur