Kabir Singh box office collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor's film sees 10% growth, earns Rs 22 crore on Saturday

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 2: Continuing its dream run at the box office, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh witnessed around 10 per cent growth on Saturday, earning over Rs 22 crore (initial estimates). Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film is cashing in on a strong word of mouth and popular star-cast. Film trade experts believe strong occupancy during the evening and night shows will help it collect over Rs 65-68 crore on the weekend. Kabir Singh was released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas on Friday.

Shahid's latest film, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, had a fantastic start at the box office. The film is his biggest opener at Rs 20.21 crore to date. Kabir Singh is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day. Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other three 2019 films with bumper business on the day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (Rs 21.06 core), and Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore).

Among these top five Bollywood grosser of 2019, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is the only film that had a traditional Friday release, while others benefitted from either an extended weekend or a festival, said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Kabir Singh is terrific on Day 1... Emerges Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener... Biggest non-holiday opening day of 2019," he said. Kabir Singh has not only tapped into urban centres of India but mass-dominated areas also have shown "excellent occupancy", said Adarsh.

Film trade analyst, critic and influencer Sumit Kadel said: "The film is witnessing a growth of approx 10% compared to Friday. Strong evening & night shows could make the overall growth even more strong. Another Rs 20 cr+ Day is on cards."

The Shahid Kapoor film has also received a fair amount of criticism for being a scene-for-scene copy of Arjun Reddy and glorifying violence in the name of love. Many critics have also hit out at the film creators for glamorising misogyny.

"Kabir Singh spends 120 minutes of its 154 in showing Kabir either drinking or drunk or snorting cocaine or needling in morphine or fighting with people or, slapping his girlfriend or screaming at her. Or making out....if you think it is okay if you think it is justified because 'movie hai yaar, it's not real life', you are part of the problem. Misogyny is not cool. Neither is Kabir Singh," said India Today critic Ananya Bhattacharya, giving the film 1.5 out of 5 stars.

"... How could a movie be allowed to not just normalise but celebrate misogyny and sexism to this extent? Appalling," said a Twitter user.

People have also come out in support of the movie, saying people should know that it's just a film and should be watched for entertainment only. "Let the film remain the film. This is not documentary..." said a Twitter user. Film critic Sumit Kadel slammed "pseudo-feminists" for "highlighting the negative part (of the film) to run their agenda". "Film is about a character who is kinda off but also has ethics & morale. Har Mohabbat conventional nai hoti. The audience is mature, they would adapt to the goodness of #KabirSingh character rather the evil part of him (sic)," he tweeted.

Drama-film Kabir Singh is directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Vanga's Telugu directorial Arjun Reddy was also a huge hit at the domestic box office. In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has played the role of the title character Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is featured as Preeti, Suresh Oberoi will be playing the role of Shahid's father (Rajdheer Singh) and Adil Hussain as the dean of the college.

