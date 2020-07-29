Maharashtra SSC result 2020: 95% students successful; Konkan division records 98.7% pass percentage

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday announced SSC or Class 10 examination results. Students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. This year, a total of 17.65 candidates appeared for the Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 results. And, of these, 2,85,642 students are from the Pune division.

This year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 95.30 per cent. It is reportedly the best performance in the last 10 years in MSBSHSE SSC exams. In fact, 92.73 per cent students from special category cleared the Maharashtra SSC class 10 exam.

Konkan division has bagged the top spot with the highest pass percentage at 98.77. Aurangabad division was at the bottom with 92 pass percentage.

To clear the Maharashtra SSC a student should score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject.

How to check Maharashtra SSC result 2020

Step 1: Go to the official websites--mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com

Step 2: Click on the SSC result link

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Step 4: Click on result button

Step 5: The scorecard will display on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference

How to apply for revaluation

For revaluation of marks, students have to make applications between July 30 to August 8.

About Maharashtra Board SSC exam

Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE). The board was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.Also read: 88% employees in India favour work from home, claims study

Also read: Telecom industry loses 82 lakh subscribers in April; Airtel, Voda-Idea biggest losers