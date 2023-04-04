Mukesh Ambani, who owns Mumbai Indians, is world’s richest sports owner: Forbes 2023 list

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries and the owner of Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has topped the Forbes’ world’s richest sports owners list in 2023 with a net worth of $83.4 billion.

With this ranking, Ambani has reclaimed the top spot from Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer who has a net worth of $80.7 billion.

Steven Anthony Ballmer is an American business magnate and investor who served as the chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. He is the current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Mumbai Indians are the toast of the Indian Premier League, having won a record five league titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. In addition to owning the Mumbai Indians, Mukesh Ambani has also been involved in promoting other sports in India, including football and basketball.

Reliance recently acquired a franchise in the inaugural Women's Premier League and also owns cricket franchises in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, India has the third-highest number of billionaires in the world after the US and China with a total net worth of $675 billion, according to recent data released by Forbes magazine. Ambani ranks at the top among the Indian billionaires with a net worth of $83.4 billion.

US boasts the highest number of billionaires with 735 and China gets second-most billionaires, with 495 who have a combined $1.67 trillion.

