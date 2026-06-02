Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: ‘Being an entrepreneur is...’ 

“Being an entrepreneur is my dream job, as it tests one's tenacity,” a quote by Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of Adani Group. This assertion highlights his approach of aligning the Adani Group’s portfolio with India's infrastructure, energy, and development goals, emphasising long-term growth in sectors prioritised by the government

He highlighted a decade-long commitment to building India's infrastructure. This philosophy continues to guide the Adani Group's current expansion into sectors like renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and green hydrogen, which remain core national priorities.

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Who is Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is a prominent Indian billionaire industrialist and the Founder of the Adani Group, an Ahmedabad-based conglomerate specialising in infrastructure, energy, logistics and resources. He is recognised as a first-generation entrepreneur and a major figure in India's industrial expansion, frequently ranked among the world's richest individuals.

Born in Gujarat, India, he dropped out of college to work in the diamond industry in Mumbai before launching his own trading company, which evolved into Adani Enterprises.

When was this quote said by Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani said this during a media interview in the early 2010s, a period when the Adani Group was rapidly scaling its infrastructure and ports business across India.

What does this quote mean?

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In this quote, Adani is saying that intelligence and money are not enough to succeed. The business world will constantly hit you with unexpected problems like losing clients, financial crashes, or regulatory changes. Only people with extreme grit survive.

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani’s strategy of focusing on “national priorities” has shifted from building physical infrastructure (ports and roads) to securing India’s technological and energy sovereignty.

As of early 2026, this has culminated in a direct $100 billion investment to develop a first-of-its-kind, renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI infrastructure platform by 2035.