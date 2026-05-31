Quote of the Day by Vedanta's Anil Agarwal: ‘We need to tap natural resources in a...’ 

“Environmental activism against the resource industry is widespread all over the world, but at the same time we have to realise that these are basic materials on which civilisation depends. We need to tap natural resources in a sustainable manner,” a quote by Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited. His message focussed on encouraging young entrepreneurs to not fear failure and to be persistent.

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As an industrialist heavily involved in mining, oil, gas, and aluminium, Agarwal frequently addresses the friction between heavy industry and environmental conservation.

Who is Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a global natural resources conglomerate. Often referred to as "India's Metal King," he built his fortune from a small scrap metal business into a company with a major presence in zinc, aluminum, oil & gas, and power, with an estimated net worth of over $3 billion (Rs 27,900 crore at current exchange rates).

He significantly expanded his business by acquiring public sector companies like Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) and Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) in the early 2000s.

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Agarwal has pledged 75% of his wealth for social good, focusing on healthcare, nutrition, women and child development, and animal welfare.

When did Anil Agarwal say this

Agarwal has repeatedly used this rationale to argue that while environmental protections are crucial, developing nations like India must sustainably extract their underground mineral wealth to build infrastructure and lift citizens out of poverty. His statement reflects the balancing act of a resource industry executive. He acknowledges global pushback from environmental groups while maintaining that civilization cannot function without the raw materials his companies extract.

What does this quote mean?

Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources, explains the fundamental conflict between economic development and environmental preservation. He argues that while protecting the planet is essential, completely stopping resource extraction is impossible because modern human society cannot function without raw materials.

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He points out that virtually everything in modern life — from the steel in medical equipment and concrete in roads to the lithium and copper in smartphones and electric vehicles — originates from the earth. Since society cannot stop using resources, the only viable solution is a middle ground. "Sustainable manner" means extracting materials using advanced technology and strict regulations that minimize environmental damage, prevent total depletion, and ensure the land can recover.