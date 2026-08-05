Regal Jewellers starts Tamil Nadu chapter with Sumangali Nermai Vizha event

The company also launched Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha, under which it will sponsor the weddings of 25 deserving couples. The selected beneficiaries were introduced and presented with Commitment Certificates during the inauguration ceremony.

The event was attended by Hon'ble Speaker Sri. J. C. D. Prabhakar, MLA Thiru V. M. S. Mustafa, Founder & Chairman Thiru Sivadasan T.K., MD & CEO Mr. Vibin Shivdas, senior government officials and other distinguished guests.

The wedding ceremonies are scheduled to take place after the conclusion of the Aadi month, in keeping with customary tradition.

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For many families, marriage expenses can be a major financial burden. Regal Jewellers said the initiative aims to support deserving couples and help them begin a new chapter in life. The company added that the programme was envisioned by Founder & Chairman Thiru Sivadasan T.K., who believed its first step into Tamil Nadu should also benefit the people of the state.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Hon'ble Speaker Sri. J. C. D. Prabhakar appreciated Regal Jewellers' initiative, Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha, through which the company is sponsoring the weddings of 25 deserving couples from economically weaker backgrounds alongside its entry into Tamil Nadu. He described it as a thoughtful initiative that reflects the brand's genuine commitment to giving back to society and extended his best wishes to Regal Jewellers for a successful journey in the state.

MLA Thiru V. M. S. Mustafa congratulated Regal Jewellers on its entry into Tamil Nadu and appreciated the initiative, wishing the team every success.

Expressing his gratitude, MD & CEO of Regal Jewellers, Mr. Vibin Shivdas, said, "We are truly grateful for the warm welcome Chennai has given Regal Jewellers. I sincerely thank our honoured guests, customers and well-wishers for being part of this memorable beginning."

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The showroom launch is part of the company's expansion strategy in South India. Established in 1978, Regal Jewellers currently has a presence across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Following the Chennai launch, the company plans to open its next showroom in Puducherry.