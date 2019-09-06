Saaho box office collection Day 7: Prabhas film earns over Rs 109 crore in India; grosses Rs 350 crore worldwide

Spy thriller Saaho (Hindi version) starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kappor has raked in Rs 109.28 crore at the ticket window so far. The multilingual film, released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on August 30, had crossed over Rs 350 crore mark worldwide in just five days of its release. The big-buget action flick has now successfully completed a week and is expected to have a steady run at the box office.

"Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: ? 109.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Despite earning negative reviews, Saaho is still going strong at the box office in terms of numbers. The Prabhas film's Hindi version is estimated to have earned Rs 6 crore on Thursday (September 5), taking its total to Rs 115 crore.

"#Exclusive - #Saaho (Hindi) - Thursday #EarlyEstimates - 6 cr. Overall 1st week heading for 115 cr. Quite good, though at least some sort of hold in the second week would be key! (sic)," Trade analyst Joginder Tejuja tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad RTC X Roads, the movie has earned over Rs 1 crore and has bagged the second position in the top 5 grossers in the opening week list.

Industry tracker Raghu Nandan Reddy shared on Twitter, "#Saaho RTC X Roads Hyderabad Week 1 Total Gross 1,16,39,781/- including Sairaja 70MM Gross.

Week 1 TOP 5 Grossers at X roads

#Baahubali2 Rs 1,66,17,811/-

#Saaho Rs 1,16,39,781/-

#Maharshi Rs 92,12,430/-

#Baahubali Rs 91,17,904/-

#Rangasthalam Rs 89,76,555/- (sic)"

Furthermore, in Sulurpetta town (Andhra Pradesh), Saaho has minted Rs 44 lakh in a week and continues to hold its ground in cinemas across the country.

"#Saaho Sullurupeta town #VEpiq 7 days Total Gross - 55,99,100/-. #VEpiq Big Screen Week 1 Gross - 46,68,500/-Week 1 AP/TG any single screen All Time Record Gross beating #Baahubali2 Week 1 Gross 43,96,544/- in Jagadamba 70MM. Week 2 running in big screen with 4 shows (sic)," Raghu wrote.

Saaho marks Prabhas' debut in Hindi films. It is also Shraddha Kapoor's debut in South Indian cinema. Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

