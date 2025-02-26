Shah Rukh Khan, family to temporarily vacate Mannat, move to Pali Hill: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and family are reportedly vacating their iconic Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, and relocating to Pali Hill – temporarily. The bungalow, situated opposite the Bandra Bandstand, has been a popular tourist attraction, drawing hundreds of fans daily. The Khans have resided there for over 25 years.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Khans are moving out as Mannat is set to undergo a grand renovation. The renovation work at Mannat, which includes a long-proposed extension, is scheduled to begin in May, the report added.

Being a Grade III heritage structure, any structural changes in Mannat require court permission, which the actor has now reportedly secured, the report stated. With the renovation set to commence in a few months, the Khan family will soon move to the new residence.

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, will relocate to the luxury apartment building in the Pali Hill area of Bandra. The family has leased four floors from film producer Vashu Bhagnani, with Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment entering into a leave and licence agreement with Bhagnani's children, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, co-owners of the property, Puja Casa.

The leased floors will accommodate the Khan family, their security, staff, and some office space. Although not as spacious as Mannat, the new residence ensures adequate space.

Shah Rukh will reportedly pay a monthly rent of Rs 24 lakh for the four floors. The lease includes two duplex apartments on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors, for a period of three years. While the family may not stay for the entire duration, the renovation of Mannat is expected to take up to two years.