The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma-starrer earns Rs 93 cr in 8 days

Despite facing a ban and political attacks from several parts of the country, The Kerala Story has managed to clock good numbers at the box office. The Sudipto Sen-directorial has earned almost Rs 100 crore after successfully completing 8 days at the theatres.

Even after seeing a minor drop in earnings on its second Friday, the movie garnered around Rs 12.23 crore at the box office, reported Sacnilk. This film's total box office collection is nearly Rs 93 crore. The film will achieve the Rs 100-crore milestone on Saturday, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

On its first day, the Kerala Story earned Rs 8 crore which is much more than Vivek Agnihotri’s blockbuster The Kashmir Files, which collected Rs 3.55 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "TheKeralaStory puts up a PHENOMENAL TOTAL in Week 1â€æ Day-wise biz - especially on weekdays - is an EYE-OPENERâ€æ Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr, Wed 12 cr, Thu 12.50 cr. Total: Rs 81.36 cr. India biz. Nett BOC. BLOCKBUSTER. Boxoffice TheKeralaStory is sure to collect a much higher number in its Weekend 2 [collected Rs 35.65 cr in Weekend 1]â€æ Also, the film should comfortably cross Rs 200 cr in India, given the trendsâ€æ Strong possibility of hitting Rs 250 cr (sic)."

The film, which has been vociferously championed by the Hindu right, including the BJP, has been boycotted by cinemas across Tamil Nadu and has been criticised by many for originally claiming in a teaser that 32,000 girls from Kerala fled the state to join ISIS. The film has been banned by the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee.



The film, backed by Namastey London and Commando franchise producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, focuses on three women who were allegedly converted forcefully and made to join the terrorist group ISIS. The film features Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, and Yogita Bihani in lead roles.

Also Read: 'Woke or not woke': Elon Musk's Twitter CEO pick Linda Yaccarino angers both conservatives and liberals

Watch: Did Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar celebrate Karnataka Election win by dancing to Nacho Nacho? Here's the twist

Watch: Karnataka Elections Results 2023: Sunil Kanugolu, the poll strategist who was on BJP side in 2018, repeats winning streak but this time for Congress