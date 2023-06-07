Union minister Anurag Thakur invites protesting wrestlers for talks

Union minister Anurag Thakur said that the Centre is willing to hold talks with the protesting wrestlers who are demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Thakur’s call came after a meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and the wrestlers, held late on Saturday evening at the minister’s residence.

“The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same,” stated Thakur.

The wrestlers, after meeting the Home Minister said that they were not content with the reaction, and would chalk out a further plan.

Thakur had earlier assured the wrestlers of a fair trial and justice. Following allegations that the BJP-led central government is shielding the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj, Thakur had clarified and said that they were not saving anyone and that the government wants a fair investigation.

"The wrestlers should get justice. We absolutely do not want any daughter's statement to go out. She is the daughter of India," he had said, also adding that a probe was underway and that statements of complainants had been recorded. Several wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia have been relentlessly protesting against the WFI chief.

The Delhi Police had reached Brij Bhushan Singh’s residence in UP’s Gonda and recorded statements of 12 people in connection with the allegations. The police also collected the addresses and identity cards of the people who gave their statements.

The Special Investigation Team has so far gathered statements from 137 people in connection with the case.

Brij Bhushan Singh has been accused of sexually assaulting women wrestlers for many years. Two FIRs were registered against the WFI chief on April 28. One of the FIRs was based on the complaint of the father of a minor wrestler which invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Brij Bhushan Singh has been charged under multiple Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (section 354), sexual harassment (354A) and stalking (354D). He has also been accused of seeking sexual favours in return for helping these wrestlers in their career.

