UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam: Sunny Leone's image on admit card sparks controversy

In an unusual incident, a photo of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone appeared on an admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam. The admit card, dated February 17, was registered on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's portal for the constable position.

The registration was done on the UPPRB website with Leone's photograph and registration number '12258574'. The image of the admit card has since gone viral on social media platform X. A user on X shared the photo, leading to humorous reactions from netizens. "India is surely not for beginners," a user said.

"No producer is signing movie with Sunny Leone. That's why she has filled the UP police recruitment," another user said in jest. "Wait what, Sunny Leone is giving exam for UP police. What is happening in this country (sic)," another user quipped.

Taking cognisance of the viral admit card, the UPPRB said the admit card with the name Sunny Leone was fake. As per officals, incorrect photos were uploaded by a candidate during the application for the exam.

The examination centre, Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College in Kannauj's Tirwa, confirmed that no one associated with the card appeared for the exam. As per a report by Live Hindustan, the mobile number on the admit card has been traced to a resident of Mahoba, UP.

The police have deemed the admit card as fake and are investigating to identify the individual responsible. The UP Police Recruitment Exam, which began on Saturday, has been in the limelight for wrong reasons as 122 people were arrested in total, as per the Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar.

Among the 122 arrested, 15 were in Etah, 9 each in Mau, Prayagraj and Siddharthanagar, 8 in Ghazipur, 7 in Azamgarh, 6 in Gorakhpur, 5 in Janupur, 4 in Firozabad, 3 each in Kaushambi and Hathras, 2 each in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, and 1 each in Ballia, Deoria and Bijnor.