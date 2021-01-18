Virat Kohli changes Twitter bio to proud husband and father post baby's arrival

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli recently welcomed a baby girl and this made Kohli alter his Twitter bio with the new one being "proud husband and father". Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma's announcement of the arrival of their first born created a stir across the nation, with many people wishing the couple. Amid the gazing eyeballs and extra attention, especially from the paparazzi, the couple has asked for some privacy.

The couple is yet to unveil the first glimpse of their child and has asked the media to avoid clicking pictures of their baby. They even sent a note along with a personalised gift hamper to the paparazzi which read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same."

Kohli and Sharma's child was born on January 11. Kohli announced the arrival of their child on Twitter with a message which read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic)."

