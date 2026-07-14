Watching videos without earphones in Chennai metro? Be ready to pay ₹2,500

Watching videos or playing music on speaker inside the metro could now cost commuters in Chennai up to ₹2,500.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that passengers who create noise by playing music or videos without headphones, using mobile phones on speaker mode, or engaging in loud conversations inside metro trains and station premises will face stricter penalties under the amended Metro Railways Act.

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The move is aimed at improving the commuting experience, reducing noise pollution and ensuring a more comfortable environment for passengers.

“As part of its efforts to improve commuter experience, minimise noise pollution and ensure a more comfortable travel environment for passengers,” CMRL said that those violating the rule can face a fine of up to ₹2,500.

Metro Passengers, Attention!



Playing music on speaker, watching videos aloud, or creating loud disturbances can attract a fine of up to ₹2,500.



🎧 Use headphones.

🤝 Respect fellow passengers.

🚇 Let's keep Chennai Metro comfortable for everyone.#ChennaiMetro #CMRL… pic.twitter.com/lPFFpjEgKz — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) July 11, 2026

“CMRL requests all passengers to use headphones; avoid speaker mode and loud conversations in metro premises to respect fellow commuters’ comfort,” it said in a statement.

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Fine increased from ₹500 to ₹2,500

The stricter enforcement follows amendments notified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) through a Gazette notification issued on June 19, 2026.

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Under the revised provisions introduced through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, the penalty under Section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002 for creating a nuisance or discomfort to fellow passengers has been significantly increased.

The fine for passengers using mobile phones in a way that creates excessive noise — including loud conversations, playing music or videos without headphones, and using speaker mode inside metro trains and station premises — has been raised from the earlier ₹500 to up to ₹2,500.

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Offenders may also be removed from metro premises by authorised officials.

In a statement, CMRL said the revised penalty applies to passengers who create disturbances, including playing music or videos without headphones, using mobile phones on loudspeaker, or engaging in excessive noise that affects fellow commuters.

“As detailed in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Gazette notification dated 19.06.2026, the penalty under Section 59 for creating a nuisance (such as listening to music without a headset) has been increased from the earlier fine of ₹ 500 to a fine of up to ₹2,500, alongside potential removal from the metro premises by authorised officials,” CMRL said.

Awareness campaign

Last month, Chennai Metro Rail Limited also conducted a passenger awareness campaign to promote safe and disciplined travel.

The campaign urged commuters to allow passengers to alight before boarding, keep train doors unobstructed, avoid crossing the yellow line while waiting on platforms, follow the "Stand Left, Walk Right" practice on escalators, and use headphones for personal audio and video entertainment.