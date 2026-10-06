Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'I think a simple rule of business is, if you do the things that are easier first, then you can actually make a lot of progress'

Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is an American tech entrepreneur best known for co-founding Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard University. He currently serves as the CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Under his leadership, Meta has expanded into artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the metaverse, making Zuckerberg one of the most influential figures in global technology.

When was this quote said by Mark Zuckerberg?

This specific quote is attributed to Mark Zuckerberg from Michael Essany's 2011 book, Mark Zuckerberg: 10 Lessons in Leadership.

What does this quote mean?

The essence of this quote lies in the power of momentum and efficiency within a business or personal workflow. By prioritising simpler, more attainable tasks first, an individual or organisation can secure quick, motivating victories that build the necessary drive to tackle larger obstacles.

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Zuckerberg emphasises that consistent action beats perfect planning, as the cumulative progress made from finishing small tasks pushes you forward much faster than waiting to solve the hardest problem first.