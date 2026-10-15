Hate crimes against Indians abroad: From racist abuse to an alleged mass shooting plot

From physical assaults and racist graffiti to anti-immigrant rhetoric and online abuse, Indians and people of Indian origin are facing growing concerns over hostility in several countries. For millions of Indians who move overseas in search of education, employment and a better standard of living, safety has become an increasingly important part of the migration debate.

Reports of physical attacks, racial abuse and anti-Indian hostility in countries with sizeable Indian communities have put the spotlight on a troubling question: how safe are Indians abroad?

The concern is backed by figures released by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). According to data presented in Parliament in August 2026, reported attacks on Indians across 36 countries and regions rose from 15 in 2021 to 104 in 2025 — an increase of nearly sevenfold. A total of 302 incidents were reported over the five-year period.

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The numbers do not establish that every incident was racially motivated. However, alongside documented episodes of anti-Indian hostility in countries such as New Zealand and Canada, they underline the need to examine the risks faced by Indian nationals and diaspora communities overseas.

Attacks on Indians abroad: What the government data shows

The MEA data recorded a steady increase in reported attacks between 2021 and 2025, with the sharpest rise occurring after 2022.

The annual figures were:

2021: 15 incidents

incidents 2022: 31 incidents

incidents 2023: 67 incidents

incidents 2024: 85 incidents

incidents 2025: 104 incidents

The United States recorded the highest cumulative number of attacks on Indian nationals during the period, with 33 cases. The United Arab Emirates followed with 32, the United Kingdom with 31 and Canada with 30. Ireland reported 24 cases, Russia 23 and Germany 19.

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In the US, the number of reported attacks increased from one in 2021 to 14 in 2025. Canada recorded eight cases in 2025, compared with three in 2021. Ireland saw its tally rise from one incident in each of 2021 and 2022 to 10 in 2025.

These figures reflect reported attacks on Indian nationals, rather than a comprehensive count of hate crimes against everyone of Indian origin. They also do not, by themselves, establish the motive behind each incident.

Nevertheless, the upward trend raises questions about reporting, prevention, law enforcement and the safety of Indians living and working overseas.

Why Indians abroad can be vulnerable

The risks faced by Indians overseas vary considerably by country, location and personal circumstances. There is no single explanation for the rise in reported incidents, and the available figures do not establish one common cause.

Several factors nevertheless warrant attention.

1) Anti-immigrant sentiment: Economic anxiety, housing pressures and political debates over migration can create a hostile environment for foreign-born communities. Such tensions do not automatically produce violence, but they can become a vehicle for racial scapegoating.

2) Racial and religious prejudice: People of Indian origin may be targeted because of their skin colour, accent, clothing, names or perceived religious identity. In some cases, the victim's actual nationality or religion may be irrelevant to the attacker's assumptions.

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3) Online abuse and stereotyping: Social media can amplify racist narratives, threats and dehumanising stereotypes. While online abuse is not always a criminal offence, credible threats and targeted harassment can have consequences beyond the digital sphere.

4) Limited awareness of local remedies: Students and recent migrants may be unfamiliar with local reporting procedures, legal protections or support organisations. Language barriers, concerns about employment or immigration status, and fear of retaliation may discourage some victims from reporting incidents.

These are possible contributing factors, not proven explanations for every attack recorded by the MEA.

Indian students face additional risks

For Indian students, moving abroad often involves substantial financial commitments, dependence on educational institutions and limited familiarity with the local legal system.

Reports of racial discrimination and harassment can compound these pressures. In February 2026, reporting based on MEA figures indicated that Indian students had filed around 350 complaints of exploitation, harassment and racial discrimination worldwide in 2025, with more than 200 originating from Russia.

These complaints cover a wider category of grievances than confirmed hate crimes. They should therefore be considered separately from the MEA's tally of attacks on Indian nationals.

What is the Indian government doing?

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The MEA has said that the safety and security of Indians overseas remains a priority. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told Parliament that Indian missions and posts monitor incidents affecting Indian nationals and raise them with the authorities of the host country.

The government has said that such cases are taken up to ensure appropriate investigations and action against perpetrators under local laws.

India also operates the Indian Community Welfare Fund through its missions and posts to assist eligible nationals facing distress abroad. Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras in locations including Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh, Jeddah and Kuala Lumpur provide assistance to distressed members of the Indian community.

However, diplomatic intervention has its limits. Investigations, prosecutions and punishment generally depend on the laws and institutions of the country where an incident occurs. Indian missions can provide consular assistance and raise concerns, but they cannot replace local police or judicial processes.

A global diaspora, but is it a safer one?

The Indian diaspora has become an important force in global business, technology, healthcare, research and education. Indian-origin professionals occupy senior positions across industries, while students and skilled workers continue to seek opportunities in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and elsewhere.

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Yet professional success and social acceptance do not always move together. The alleged temple attack plot in Illinois, combined with the rise in police-recorded anti-South Asian hate crimes in Canada, underscores the need to take threats against Indian communities seriously.

The evidence does not show that every country is becoming more hostile towards Indians, nor does it establish that every reported attack is hate-motivated. But it does show why governments and institutions need reliable reporting systems, effective protection and consistent enforcement of the law.