Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Jindal Steel, ICICI Bank, Cipla and more

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty was trading 8 points lower at 16,618 amid mixed global cues. On August 25, benchmark indices ended on a flat note after scaling all-time highs in intra day trade. Sensex closed 14 points lower at 55,944 and Nifty rose 10 points to 16,634, a fresh closing high.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Sugar stocks: The government on August 25 said it had decided to raise the minimum price sugar mills pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 5 to Rs 290 per quintal for the next marketing year starting October.

Bharti Airtel: The board of telco will consider capital raising options on August 29.

Cipla: The pharma firm company has joined hands with Kemwell to enter into respiratory biosimilars space.

Kaveri Seed: The firm cleared the buyback of equity shares of up to Rs 120 crore at a price up to Rs 850 per share.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care: The company reported a profit of Rs 48.98 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 69.21 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue climbed to Rs 786.6 crore from Rs 634.53 crore YoY.

Bank of India: The state-owned lender on Wednesday approved the launch of QIP, aimed at raising Rs 3,000 crore equity capital to fund business growth and meet regulatory compliance.

Future Retail: Future Group's retail arm has appointed Sadashiv Nayak as the chief executive officer (CEO) effective from today.

ICICI Bank: The lender has filed a cheating case against Karvy Stock Broking Company on Wednesday. The case involves a Rs 563 crore fraud against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd promoter C. Parthasarathy and others. According to the PTI news agency, the case was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420, r/w 34 (cheating) of IPC against the accused.

Jindal Steel: The board of the firm on August 30 will consider and approve a proposal for fundraise via issuance of non-convertible, senior, unsecured, fixed / Libor rate notes denominated in foreign currency, in one or more tranches.

Muthoot Finance: Belstar Microfinance, the company's subsidiary, said it has inked definitive agreements to raise Rs 350 crore of equity capital from new investor Affirma Capital and existing investors Muthoot Finance and Maj Invest.