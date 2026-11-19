The sculpted accessory features brilliant diamonds and a pear-shaped emerald.

To match the white theme, the Daayra actor painted her nails white, centre-parted her locks and tied them back around the crown. For makeup, she kept the base matte and elevated the look with pink blush, soft pink lipstick and nude eyeshadow. Winged eyeliner completed her look.

Prince William gets a Bollywood welcome

Prince William, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan came together at Dharma Productions on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales got a taste of Bollywood nostalgia during the visit, as dancers performed to some of the best-loved songs from Karan’s 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

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The welcome included Kareena’s iconic Bole Chudiyan, along with Say Shava Shava and the film’s title track. Karan directed the family drama, while Kareena played Pooja (Poo) in the film.

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William spent around 45 minutes at the production house. Beyond the Bollywood welcome, the visit also gave him an opportunity to speak to Karan about Indian cinema’s growing presence in international markets and the scope for greater collaboration between the Indian and British film industries.

Karan Johar spoke to ANI about the visit and said, "It was absolutely amazing, such a privilege and honour to have His Royal Highness Prince William visit Dharma Productions. He was gracious and kind, and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide. It was wonderful interacting with such a warm individual."

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The meeting brought together the royal world and Hindi cinema, with Kareena and Saif adding some familiar star power to the occasion. The visit also came just a day after Karan hosted the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on November 17. Founded by William, the awards recognise people and organisations working on solutions to environmental challenges.

William is in India for a three-day visit, with engagements in Mumbai and Delhi. His stop at Dharma Productions added an unexpected Bollywood chapter to the trip, with the music of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham setting the tone for his welcome.