Incorporated in 1994, Ahmedabad-based Crystal Crop Protection is a crop solutions company with agrochemicals and seeds as its core offerings. Its portfolio includes crop protection products such as herbicides, fungicides and insecticides, along with natural crop solutions like bio-stimulants, bio-protectants, plant growth regulators, liquid fertilizers and micronutrients.

Ahead of its IPO, Crystal Crop Protection raised a total of Rs 135.96 crore from 17 anchor investors as it allocated 49,98,708 equity shares at Rs 272 apeice. Its anchor book included names like Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, Whiteoak Capital MF, Tata MF, Groww MF, International Finance Corporation, Titanium Equity Fund, Silver Stride India Fund, Dharmayug Investment and more.

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Crystal Crop Protection reported a net profit at Rs 135.78 core with a revenue of Rs 1,209.21 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. The company clocked a net profit at Rs 144.91 crore with a revenue at Rs 3,180.98 crore for the financial year 2025-26. At the current valuations, the company commands a market capitalization close to Rs 4,440 crore.

Crystal Crop Protection has reserved 50 per cent shares for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of allocation. Retail investors will get 35 per cent share allocated towards them. Last heard, Crystal Crop Protection was commading a grey market premium of Rs 18-20, suggesting at 7 per cent listing gains for the investors.

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IIFL Capital Services, DAM Capital Advisors and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers for Crystal Crop Protection IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd on Thursday, November 26. Here's what a host of brokerage firms have to say about the IPO of Crystal Crop Protection:



SBI Securities

Rating: Neutral

Crystal Crop is valued at 29.6 times FY26 P/E, broadly in line with peers. It delivered a strong revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT CAGR of 18.9 per cent, 47.7 per cent and 29.6 per cent respectively over FY24-26 period. Q1FY27 revenue stood at Rs 1,197 crore and EBITDA margin expanded to 20.2 per cent, indicating strong momentum, said SBI Securities.

"However, the business remains highly dependent on monsoons, cropping cycles, and agricultural demand, while return ratios remain modest. Given the above factors we maintain a 'neutral' view and would prefer to track the company’s performance for a few quarters post listing," it added.



Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Crystal Crop operates an integrated business model encompassing product development, synthesis R&D, breeding, manufacturing, regulatory registrations, brand building and distribution. It leverages strategic collaborations and technology partnerships to develop new formulations, improve product efficacy and expand its seed portfolio with locally adapted, high-yielding and stress-tolerant hybrids, said Anand Rathi.

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"Its R&D capabilities are supported by the Key Research Development Centre at Sonipat, Haryana, and nine field research stations. The issue is valuing at P/E of 30.6 times on its FY26 earnings. R&D is a key pillar of its growth strategy across its crop protection products, natural crop solutions and seeds businesses," it said with a 'subscribe for long term' rating.



BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

"The issue is valued at a P/E multiple of 24.5 times based on FY26 EPS of Rs.11.1, compared with the industry average of 20.07 times, indicating a valuation premium of approximately 22 per cent. Considering multiple business triggers ahead, we recommend a 'subscribe' rating for the issue," said BP Equities.



AUM Capital

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Crystal Crop offers a compelling medium-to-long-term opportunity, backed by strong growth in its branded agrochemicals business, expanding seeds portfolio, and extensive distribution network. FY26 revenue and PAT grew 17.2 per cent and 22.4 per cent, respectively, said AUM Capital.

"IPO proceeds earmarked for debt reduction are expected to strengthen the balance sheet and support margin expansion. Despite premium valuations, the company’s strong brands, R&D capabilities, and deleveraging roadmap provide visibility for sustainable earnings growth. We recommend subscribing to the issue with a medium-to-long-term investment horizon," it said.

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SMC Global Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Crystal Crop Protection’s growth prospects remain encouraging, supported by strategic acquisitions, a stronger branded portfolio, product innovation and improving margins. The Bayer acquisition has strengthened its product portfolio through established brands and valuable know-how patents, creating opportunities for wider market reach and revenue growth, said SMC Global.

Higher amortisation has increased the non-cash charge on reported earnings, it reflects the accounting recognition of acquired intangible assets and is expected to provide long-term business benefits through their commercial utilisation. Its integrated manufacturing, R&D capabilities and extensive distribution network further support growth and profitability," it said with three-star rating.



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Crystal Crop Protection has demonstrated consistent financial growth, supported by higher sales volumes, improved realizations and an expanding product portfolio, said Ventura. Key strengths include its diversified agrochemical and seeds portfolio, established distribution network, integrated manufacturing capabilities and improving financial performance, it said with a 'subscribe' rating.