"In this connection, you are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/guidelines/directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), as stipulated in extant regulations, guidelines and directions hosted on the RBI’s website, including the requirement of listing by your company," the RBI said.

Why is RBI insisting on listing?

Under RBI's Scale Based Regulation framework, Upper Layer NBFCs face stricter supervision, including mandatory listing requirements.

Tata Sons has held this classification since September 2022. It applied to surrender its Core Investment Company registration in March 2024 after repaying debt, but RBI rejected the application in September 2026.

Its assets stood at approximately ₹2.01 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026.

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The RBI's position is significant because Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata had earlier argued that the regulator's correspondence did not specifically mention listing.

MUST READ: Tata Sons IPO: Darius Khambata challenges Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh over U-turn

What has Darius Khambata questioned?

Former Tata Trusts trustee Darius Khambata has questioned why vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh reversed their earlier opposition to listing in April 2026.

According to Khambata, both trustees supported resolutions opposing listing in March 2024, May 2025 and July 2025.

"My grievance is why you repeatedly voted to oppose listing but suddenly did a volte face in April 2026," he wrote in his November 17 letter.

Khambata also rejected allegations concerning trustee appointments and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

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Why is Jimmy Tata supporting an IPO?

Jimmy Naval Tata, younger brother of late Ratan Tata, has supported listing while accusing Noel Tata of attempting a "back-door takeover" through family appointments.

"In recent time the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trust Chairman, [Noel Tata] thereby securing a degree of control over Tata Sons that was never the settlors’ intention," Jimmy Tata alleged.

MUST READ: Tata Trusts row: Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy alleges 'back-door takeover', backs Chandrasekaran's third term

He argued that listing would strengthen accountability, improve transparency and protect the trusts' founding objectives.

He also opposed restructuring Tata Sons into smaller entities to avoid listing requirements, calling such a move "deeply damaging and contrary to public and shareholder interests".

Jimmy Tata further questioned amendments to Tata Sons' Articles of Association, alleging that they concentrated excessive powers in the hands of the Tata Trusts chairman.

Can Tata Sons avoid an IPO?

Tata Trusts collectively own approximately 66% of Tata Sons, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds around 18%.

Listing could improve shareholder liquidity but introduce greater disclosure requirements and market scrutiny.

Jimmy Tata has also urged the RBI to enforce strict listing timelines and prevent any breakup of the holding company. He cited the successful public listing of Tata Consultancy Services under Ratan Tata as an example of how market accountability and professional management can coexist with the group's values.

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Although restructuring remains a possible alternative, Tata Sons would need to satisfy RBI regulations. The central bank's latest communication reinforces the listing obligation without announcing fresh enforcement action.

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