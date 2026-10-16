HD Fire Protect IPO: How to check allotment status, odds of getting shares, fresh GMP & listing date



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of HD Fire Protect IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of HD Fire Protect IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘HDFIRE’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of HD Fire Protect IPO can check allotment status on BSE Ltd:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select HD Fire Protect Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of HD Fire Proect was sold in the price band of Rs 258-271 apiece between October 13 and October 15. It sold the issue with a lot size of 55 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 712 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a decent 131.70 times, fetching over 47.55 lakh applications and bids for nearly Rs 65,750 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of solid 256.65 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 203.21 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 30.49 times and employee portion was booked 23.61 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the muted subscription figures, the grey market premium (GMP) of HD Fire Protect has seen a sharp correction. Last heard, Manika Plastech IPO was commanding a GMP of 82-85 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 30-32 per cent the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 90 levels during the bidding period.

Ambit, Anand Rathi Advisors and IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Monday, October 19. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd on Wednesday, October 21.

