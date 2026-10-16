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HD Fire Protect IPO: How to check allotment status, odds of getting shares, fresh GMP & listing date

HD Fire Protect IPO: How to check allotment status, odds of getting shares, fresh GMP & listing date

NSE1,749.45(1.38%)

HD Fire Protect IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on MUFG Intime, NSE and BSE, latest GMP and listing date.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 12:12 PM IST
HD Fire Protect IPO: How to check allotment status, odds of getting shares, fresh GMP & listing dateThe IPO of HD Fire Proect was sold in the price band of Rs 258-271 apiece between October 13 and October 15.

HD Fire Protect, the fire protection equipment player, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Friday, October 16. The investors applying for the issue may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

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What are the odds of getting shares or allotment odds in the Orient Cables IPO?
Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Orient Cables IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investors out of 48 investors will get 770 shares (Probability: 2.08 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investors out of 132 investors will get 770 shares (Probability: 0.76 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investors out of 26 investors will get 55 shares (Probability: 3.85 per cent)


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of HD Fire Protect IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited
  • Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of HD Fire Protect IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘HDFIRE’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed
     

How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of HD Fire Protect IPO can check allotment status on BSE Ltd:

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select HD Fire Protect Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


To recall, the IPO of HD Fire Proect was sold in the price band of Rs 258-271 apiece between October 13 and October 15. It sold the issue with a lot size of 55 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 712 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a decent 131.70 times, fetching over 47.55 lakh applications and bids for nearly Rs 65,750 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of solid 256.65 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 203.21 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 30.49 times and employee portion was booked 23.61 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the muted subscription figures, the grey market premium (GMP) of HD Fire Protect has seen a sharp correction. Last heard, Manika Plastech IPO was commanding a GMP of 82-85 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 30-32 per cent the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 90 levels during the bidding period.

Ambit, Anand Rathi Advisors and IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Monday, October 19. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd on Wednesday, October 21. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 12:09 PM IST
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