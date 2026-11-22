The latest figures have put Ramayana: Rise of a Legend among the fastest Indian films to cross the ₹900-crore net mark in India. It is the third-fastest to reach the milestone, behind Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2.

The film is also only the fourth Indian movie to enter the ₹900-crore domestic net club. The list includes Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2.

Its India gross collection has reached ₹1,083.70 crore, while overseas earnings stand at ₹533 crore.

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Hindi version drives Saturday collection

The Hindi version continued to bring in the biggest share of the film's earnings. It collected ₹20.25 crore net from 13,553 shows on Day 17, taking its 17-day total to ₹689.25 crore.

Don't Miss: 'Ramayana' box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi film to cross ₹1,600 crore worldwide soon

The dubbed versions also saw strong numbers. Malayalam contributed ₹2.75 crore on Saturday, followed by Tamil at ₹2 crore, Kannada at ₹1.65 crore and Telugu at ₹75 lakh.

The film's overall occupancy across 15,851 shows increased to 29.7 per cent on Saturday from 18.2 per cent on Friday. Chennai recorded 86 per cent occupancy for Hindi 3D shows.

Ramayana 17-day India net collection

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The film collected ₹564.60 crore in its first eight days and another ₹299.15 crore between Days 9 and 15. It earned ₹15.75 crore on Day 16 and ₹27.40 crore on Day 17, taking the total to ₹906.90 crore.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman.

The film also stars Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Sheeba Chaddha.

Backed by music from AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend released in theatres on November 5. The second instalment of the two-part adaptation is scheduled to release on Diwali 2028.