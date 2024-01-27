Weekly Market Wrap: D-street ended in red for a second straight week amid profit booking by FIIs. What lies ahead?

Extending the previous week’s losses, Indian equity benchmarks ended the holiday-shortened week with a cut of one percentage point. Selling by FIIs due to reasons like high valuation and mixed results for the earnings season so far, along with recent escalations in tensions in the Middle East and Red Sea, prompted the investors to book profit.

The BSE Sensex declined 723 points, or 1.01 per cent, at 70,700.7 during the week ended on January 25, 2024. While the Nifty slipped 219 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 21,352.6.

Sector-wise, the BSE Power index surged the most (1.6 per cent) during the week gone by. While the BSE Healthcare index registered a gain of 1 per cent. On the other hand, the BSE Realty index fall 4.4 per cent.

As many as 18 stocks in the Nifty 50 index delivered a positive return for investors in the week. With a weekly gain of 6.8 per cent, Bajaj Auto emerged as the top gainer in the index. It was followed by Cipla (4.4 per cent), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (3.9 per cent), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (3.7 per cent), and Power Grid Corporation of India (3.5 per cent). Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv also advanced by over three per cent.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, and HDFC Life Insurance Company declined 6.9 per cent, 6.1 per cent, and 4.8 per cent, respectively.

Market outlook

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “In response to a mixed global market trend, the retreat in the market was pronounced, with significant declines in IT and banking stocks. Despite encouraging Indian PMI data, the market struggled to rally.” This downturn was due to apprehensions about the impending rate decisions from the ECB, which is expected to maintain current rates.

He added that anticipation of the Fed policy meeting next week, likely retaining the existing rate, triggered increased US bond yields and FII selling in the market. While US PMI figures were positive, all eyes are on today's release of US GDP data and jobless claims, shedding light on the US economy and potential policy rate decisions. Notably, the People's Bank of China (PBOC’s) 0.5 per cent cut in the reserve ratio, aimed at stimulating growth and financial liquidity, provided short-term support to the domestic market this week.

Investors, however, await additional details on China's comprehensive stimulus plans. The broader market is unable to hold gains due to high valuations, subpar results, and persisting geopolitical tension in the Middle East, followed by an F&O expiry weighing down the market. “Going forward, global market factors like the policy rate decisions of major countries will affect the market, and markets are likely to witness stock-specific actions during the ongoing earnings season”, Nair said.

FII Investments trends: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "FPIs continued to be sellers in the cash market having sold equity worth Rs 27664 crores through 25th January. FPIs were sellers in autos and auto ancillary, media and entertainment and marginally in IT. They bought in oil and gas, power and selectively in financial services”.

The rising bond yields in the US is a matter of concern and this has triggered the recent bout of selling in the cash market. “The rally in global stock markets was triggered by the Fed pivot which saw the 10-year bond yield falling from 5 per cent to around 3.8 per cent. Now the 10-year is back at 4.18 per cent which indicates that the Fed rate cut will come only in H2 of 2024”, Vijayakumar said.