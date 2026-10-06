After Q2 business updates, Vedanta to consider dividend: Check record date and other details 

On October 3, the firm announced its business and production updates for the second quarter.

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, reported a 5% year-on-year increase in mined metal production at 271 kilotonnes (KT) in the second quarter of FY27, compared with 258 KT in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. The growth was supported by higher ore production during the quarter.

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Vedanta Power

Vedanta Power Ltd recorded a 26% year-on-year rise in power sales to 5,593 million units (MU) in the September quarter of FY27, up from 4,433 MU in the year-ago period.

For the first half of FY27, power sales stood at 10,817 MU, marking a 32% increase from the corresponding period last year. The company attributed the improvement to stronger plant performance and better availability across its power generation portfolio.

Vedanta Iron and Steel

Vedanta’s iron and steel business reported a 13% year-on-year decline in saleable ore production to 5.2 million dry metric tonnes (Mn DMT) during the July-September quarter of FY27. However, steel production remained on an upward trajectory, with saleable steel output rising 4% year-on-year and hot metal production increasing 3%.

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Production from the company’s Goa mines rose 22% year-on-year, aided by the ramp-up of mining operations and an increase in processing capacity.

Vedanta Aluminium

Vedanta Aluminium reported its highest-ever quarterly aluminium production of 649 KT in Q2 FY27. Production for the first half of the fiscal year also reached a record 1,281 KT.

The company said the increase was supported by additional volumes from its new smelter capacity, along with improved efficiency across its existing production lines.

Vedanta Oil and Gas

Vedanta’s oil and gas business recorded a 19% year-on-year decline in average daily gross operated production to 72.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) in the September quarter of FY27, compared with 89.1 kboepd in the same period last year. Average daily working-interest production also fell 18% year-on-year to 47.8 kboepd during the quarter.