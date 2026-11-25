A key part of the proposed rejig is the closer integration of Air India and Air India Express under a broader ‘One Air India’ strategy. Functions such as human resources, finance, network planning, commercial, marketing and engineering could be brought under a unified management structure. Flight operations, crew management and airport-facing teams are expected to remain separate.

MUST READ | Air India to overhaul its senior management team; CEO Tewolde Gebremariam gets free hand to build team: Report

Gebremariam is also considering changes to the senior management team, including at the top-deck level, to improve accountability and execution.

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The airline is reviewing its network strategy, with Mumbai and Bengaluru potentially taking on a bigger role as passenger hubs instead of concentrating a larger share of connections through Delhi. The review comes amid the continued closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian carriers, which has increased flying time, fuel consumption and operating costs on several international routes.

The CEO is also evaluating the conversion of 13 legacy Boeing 777 aircraft into dedicated freighters. The aircraft had earlier been earmarked for refurbishment, before the airline considered scrapping or redelivering them. A freighter conversion could offer greater revenue potential than carrying cargo in passenger aircraft’s belly holds.

The restructuring exercise also involves tighter cost controls, scrutiny of senior management travel and greater transparency in procurement and supplier selection. Gebremariam wants management decisions assessed on their impact on the ground and better coordination between departments.

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DON'T MISS | Air India losses top Rs 22,000 crore in FY26 as fuel costs, Pakistan airspace curbs hit turnaround

The overhaul comes as the group faces mounting losses. Air India and Air India Express reported a combined net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26, more than double the ₹10,859 crore recorded in FY25. Singapore Airlines’ disclosures indicate its share of Air India’s losses stood at $361.7 million in the first half of FY27, implying an estimated total loss of around ₹10,800 crore for the airline over the six months.

