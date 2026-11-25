Which banks are offering higher FD rates?

Saurabh Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Stable Money, said: “Recent FD rate revisions across banks have brought changes to the returns available to depositors across different tenures. Yes Bank has revised its FD rates, offering up to 7.50% for regular investors and 8.00% for senior citizens. Axis Bank is offering up to 6.60% and 7.35%, respectively. Among small finance banks, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.10% for regular investors and 8.60% for senior citizens, while Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.25% and 8.50%, respectively.”

“These revisions give investors more options to explore when planning their fixed-income investments. As interest rates vary across institutions and tenures, investors should compare available returns and choose options that align with their financial goals, investment horizon and liquidity requirements,” Jain said.

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FD interest rates across select banks

Bank Regular depositors Senior citizens Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25% 8.50% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.10% 8.60% Yes Bank 7.50% 8.00% Axis Bank 6.60% 7.35%

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Why deposit insurance matters

While higher interest rates can improve fixed-income returns, investors must understand the extent of deposit insurance protection.

“At the same time, deposit safety remains an important consideration. Eligible deposits with insured banks are covered by DICGC insurance of up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest. Understanding this coverage can help investors make informed decisions about where they place their savings,” Jain added.

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The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) coverage applies to aggregate eligible deposits held in the same capacity and right across branches of a bank.

Consequently, investing Rs 5 lakh in a single bank could leave accrued interest outside the insurance coverage.

How much of your FD investment is insured?

FD investment Interest earned at 8% Total value after one year Amount exceeding insurance limit Rs 3 lakh Rs 24,000 Rs 3,24,000 Nil Rs 4 lakh Rs 32,000 Rs 4,32,000 Nil Rs 4.5 lakh Rs 36,000 Rs 4,86,000 Nil Rs 5 lakh Rs 40,000 Rs 5,40,000 Rs 40,000 Rs 6 lakh Rs 48,000 Rs 6,48,000 Rs 1,48,000

Illustrative calculations assuming simple annual interest, before tax, and no other deposits with the same bank.

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How FD laddering can help maximise returns

Investors can consider spreading their deposits across multiple insured banks and different maturity periods rather than locking their entire savings into a single FD.

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FD laddering involves dividing investments across staggered tenures, allowing depositors to access funds periodically while reducing reinvestment and liquidity risks.

Illustrative FD ladder for a Rs 10 lakh investment

Investment Tenure Institution Rs 2 lakh 1 year Bank A Rs 2 lakh 2 years Bank B Rs 2 lakh 3 years Bank C Rs 2 lakh 4 years Bank D Rs 2 lakh 5 years Bank E Rs 10 lakh Total investment Five banks

Investors should also examine premature withdrawal penalties, interest payout options and post-tax returns. Senior citizens dependent on interest income may consider periodic payout options instead of cumulative deposits.

Ultimately, balancing higher interest rates with deposit insurance coverage, diversification and liquidity can help investors build a more resilient fixed-income portfolio without taking unnecessary financial risks.

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