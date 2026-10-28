CarTrade Tech shares crash 18% after Q2 results; here's why

CarTrade said its reported revenue was highest-ever, its EBitda was up 20 per cent at Rs 76 crore and its Profit Before Tax of Rs 85 crore was its highest-ever. OLX India, it said, maintained strong momentum with a 26 per cent YoY growth in revenue and a 36 per cent YoY increase in Ebitda.

CarTrade said its Ebitda margin for the quarter came in at 36 per cent against 33 per cent YoY.

“We are excited about the possibilities that technology and AI are unlocking to build innovative products and deliver richer, more intuitive user experiences across our platforms. Our scale, organic reach and asset-light business model position us well to drive sustainable, profitable growth and further expand our margins,” said Chairman and Founder, at CarTrade Tech.

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CarTrade said it attracted 7.6 crore average monthly unique visitors during Q2FY27, with 96 per cent of the traffic being organic, underlining strong brand equity and content leadership.

CarTrade Tech now has a presence in 500 physical locations, including Shriram Automall, CarWale

abSure & Signature dealers, and OLX India franchisees, strengthening its pan-India network and

enabling last-mile connectivity. Its digital platforms—CarWale, BikeWale, and OLX India—each cater to more than 15 crore annual unique visitors, underscoring the scale and depth of engagement across the ecosystem.

"The remarketing business achieved an annualized run-rate of 16 lakh listings for auction,

reinforcing its leadership in vehicle remarketing," CarTrade said.