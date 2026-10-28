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CarTrade Tech shares crash 18% after Q2 results; here's why

CarTrade Tech shares crash 18% after Q2 results; here's why

CarTrade Tech shares fell 18.18 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,307.80 on BSE. The scrip is down 14 per cent in 2026 so far.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 12:08 PM IST
CarTrade Tech shares crash 18% after Q2 results; here's whyCarTrade said its revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 213.09 crore against Rs 193.41 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shares of CarTrade Tech Ltd, a digital platform for vehicles and used goods, crashed 18 per cent in Tuesday's trade, in a kneejerk reaction to disappointing September quarter results. The company reported a flattish net profit at Rs 59.49 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 59.66 crore in the corresoinding quarter last year. This is even as revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 213.09 crore against Rs 193.41 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Following the developemnt, the stock fell 18.18 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,307.80 on BSE. The scrip is down 14 per cent in 2026 so far.

CarTrade  said its reported revenue was highest-ever, its EBitda was up 20 per cent at Rs 76 crore and its Profit Before Tax of Rs 85 crore was its highest-ever. OLX India, it said, maintained strong momentum with a 26 per cent YoY growth in revenue and a 36 per cent YoY increase in Ebitda.

CarTrade said its Ebitda margin for the quarter came in at 36 per cent against 33 per cent YoY.

“We are excited about the possibilities that technology and AI are unlocking to build innovative products and deliver richer, more intuitive user experiences across our platforms. Our scale, organic reach and asset-light business model position us well to drive sustainable, profitable growth and further expand our margins,” said Chairman and Founder, at CarTrade Tech.

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CarTrade said it attracted 7.6 crore average monthly unique visitors during Q2FY27, with 96 per cent of the traffic being organic, underlining strong brand equity and content leadership.

CarTrade Tech now has a presence in 500 physical locations, including Shriram Automall, CarWale
abSure & Signature dealers, and OLX India franchisees, strengthening its pan-India network and
enabling last-mile connectivity. Its digital platforms—CarWale, BikeWale, and OLX India—each cater to more than 15 crore  annual unique visitors, underscoring the scale and depth of engagement across the ecosystem.

"The remarketing business achieved an annualized run-rate of 16 lakh listings for auction,
reinforcing its leadership in vehicle remarketing," CarTrade said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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