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TDS, TCS compliance deadlines in October and November 2026: Key dates and forms to know

TDS, TCS compliance deadlines in October and November 2026: Key dates and forms to know

These deadlines fall in the first full tax year under the Income-tax Act, 2025, which introduces revised form numbers for several TDS and TCS compliances.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 11:57 AM IST
TDS, TCS compliance deadlines in October and November 2026: Key dates and forms to knowThe challan-cum-statement for TDS deducted during September on specified transactions, including certain property purchases and rent payments, must be filed by October 30.

Deductors and tax collectors must track several tax deductions at source (TDS) and tax collection at source (TCS) compliance deadlines in October and November 2026, including quarterly statements for the July-September quarter, tax deposits and challan-cum-statements for specified transactions.

These deadlines fall in the first full tax year under the Income-tax Act, 2025, which introduces revised form numbers for several TDS and TCS compliances. Experts advised deductors to familiarise themselves with the revised forms and ensure timely filing to avoid penalties and other compliance-related consequences.

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October 2026: Key TDS and TCS deadlines

October 30: Form 141

The challan-cum-statement for TDS deducted during September on specified transactions, including certain property purchases and rent payments, must be filed by October 30. Deductors should verify the applicable provisions and ensure that the statement is submitted within the prescribed timeline.

October 31: Quarterly TDS and TCS statements

The quarterly TDS and TCS statements for July-September 2026 are due by October 31. The applicable forms include:

Form 138: TDS on salary, corresponding to the earlier Form 24Q.

Form 140: TDS on payments other than salary made to residents, corresponding to the earlier Form 26Q.

Form 144: TDS on payments to non-residents, corresponding to the earlier Form 27Q.

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Form 143: TCS statement, corresponding to the earlier Form 27EQ.

Deductors and collectors should check the relevant form requirements before filing their quarterly statements.

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November 7: Deposit of TDS

TDS deducted during October must generally be deposited with the government by November 7, subject to applicable exceptions. Businesses should reconcile their deductions and ensure that the tax is deposited within the prescribed deadline.

November 15: Quarterly TDS certificates

Deductors must also track the deadline for issuing TDS certificates for the July-September quarter. For non-salary payments, Form 16A under the earlier framework has been replaced by Form 131 under the new framework.

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November 30: Form 141

The challan-cum-statement for TDS deducted during October on specified transactions is due by November 30.

What should deductors keep in mind?

Mehta said deductors should determine whether a transaction falls under the Income-tax Act, 1961, or the Income-tax Act, 2025, before selecting the applicable form. The relevant framework depends on the transaction date.

Delayed filing of TDS or TCS statements can attract a late fee of ₹200 per day, apart from possible interest and penalty consequences under applicable provisions.

Deductors should reconcile tax deducted or collected, deposit the amounts on time, use the correct forms and issue certificates within the prescribed deadlines.

ALSO READ: CBIC standardises GST registration documents for working spaces; consent letter and affidavit formats detailed

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 11:57 AM IST
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