After Japan and UK, France urges citizens to prepare for major emergencies. Here's what goes in the 72-hour kit

What should be in the emergency kit?

The French government says the kit should help people stay at home while waiting for emergency services or leave quickly if they are asked to evacuate.

The bag should contain a battery-powered radio with spare batteries to follow instructions from authorities, along with medicines and a first aid kit. Basic tools such as a multifunction knife and a can opener should also be included.

People should keep non-perishable food that does not need cooking, including canned food. If needed, food for babies and pets can also be packed.

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🚨KIT D’URGENCE 72H: ÊTES-VOUS PRÊTS? 🎒Préparez un sac contenant l’essentiel pour faire face à une situation d’urgence pendant 72 heures: - Eau potable et nourriture non périssable, - Lampe de poche et radio à piles, - Trousse de premiers secours et médicaments, - Vêtements chauds et couverture de survie, - Chargeur de téléphone, - Argent liquide, - Documents essentiels et double des clés, - Outils de base et jeux. ✅Gardez votre kit accessible, vérifiez-le une fois par an et réapprovisionnez-le après utilisation. N’attendez pas l’urgence: préparez-vous dès maintenant! #KitUrgence #Prévention #Sécurité #72H — Préfet de Normandie et de la Seine-Maritime (@Prefet76) October 27, 2026

The kit should also have warm clothes and a survival blanket, a flashlight with spare batteries, candles, a lighter or matches and a phone charger.

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Keep water, cash and important documents

France's emergency kit guidance recommends 6 litres of drinking water per person in bottles.

People should also keep some cash because ATMs may not work during a major emergency. Those who use glasses are advised to keep a spare pair.

The bag should contain photocopies of essential documents, including identity documents and prescriptions, kept in a waterproof folder. Spare keys for the house and car should also be included.

Games can be added to help pass the time.

Keep the bag easy to reach

The French government advises keeping the emergency bag in an easily accessible place. It recommends checking the kit once a year, particularly the expiry dates of medicines and food, and replacing batteries.

The kit should also be restocked after it is used.

France says the aim is to help people remain prepared and more self-reliant during the first 72 hours of a major crisis, rather than to warn of any specific emergency.