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HUL shares slip 3% to hover near 52-week low after Q2 results; details here

HUL shares slip 3% to hover near 52-week low after Q2 results; details here

HINDUNILVR1,772.50(2.50%)

HUL reported a 3.91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,790 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 2,685 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 11:00 AM IST
HUL shares slip 3% to hover near 52-week low after Q2 results; details hereConsolidated revenue from operations increased 14.78 per cent YoY to Rs 18,037 crore from Rs 15,734.74 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell 2.97 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,766 in Wednesday's trade after the FMCG major reported its September quarter (Q2) results for FY27. At the day's low level, the stock was just 0.42 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 1,758.60, touched in the previous trading session.

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HUL reported a 3.91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,790 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 2,685 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 14.78 per cent YoY to Rs 18,037 crore from Rs 15,734.74 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,089 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 22.6 per cent, within the company's guided range.

Interim dividend

HUL also announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for FY27. The company has fixed November 12 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders, with the dividend scheduled to be paid on November 25.

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Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director of HUL, said, "In September quarter, we delivered 15 per cent Underlying Sales Growth, our highest in the last 14 quarters, with Turnover of Rs 18,071 crores. Underlying Volume Growth was strong at 7 per cent reflecting sustained momentum driven by our focus on crafting desirable brands and strengthening future-fit Go-to-Market. Indian economy remains resilient, with healthy macro indicators supporting a positive consumption environment. We continue to invest in building long-term capabilities and remain anchored to the 'Winning in New India' strategy of delivering competitive, volume-led profit growth."

For the first half of FY27, HUL recorded a turnover of Rs 35,255 crore, with underlying sales growth (USG) of 12 per cent and underlying volume growth (UVG) of 6 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 11:00 AM IST
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