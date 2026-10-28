HUL shares slip 3% to hover near 52-week low after Q2 results; details here

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 14.78 per cent YoY to Rs 18,037 crore from Rs 15,734.74 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,089 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 22.6 per cent, within the company's guided range.

Interim dividend

HUL also announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for FY27. The company has fixed November 12 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders, with the dividend scheduled to be paid on November 25.

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Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director of HUL, said, "In September quarter, we delivered 15 per cent Underlying Sales Growth, our highest in the last 14 quarters, with Turnover of Rs 18,071 crores. Underlying Volume Growth was strong at 7 per cent reflecting sustained momentum driven by our focus on crafting desirable brands and strengthening future-fit Go-to-Market. Indian economy remains resilient, with healthy macro indicators supporting a positive consumption environment. We continue to invest in building long-term capabilities and remain anchored to the 'Winning in New India' strategy of delivering competitive, volume-led profit growth."

For the first half of FY27, HUL recorded a turnover of Rs 35,255 crore, with underlying sales growth (USG) of 12 per cent and underlying volume growth (UVG) of 6 per cent.