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Delta Corp shares fall 5% as Q2 net loss widens to Rs 106 crore

Delta Corp shares fall 5% as Q2 net loss widens to Rs 106 crore

DELTACORP72.46(5.76%)

Delta Corp's consolidated revenue from operations declined 13% year-on-year to Rs 159.34 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 182.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Delta Corp shares fall 5% as Q2 net loss widens to Rs 106 croreDelta Corp Ltd shares fell 4.80% to hit a session low of Rs 73.25, against the previous close of Rs 76.94.

Delta Corp Ltd shares fell 5% in Tuesday's trade as investors assessed the casino operator's September-quarter results. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 106.41 crore against a net profit of Rs 25 crore a year earlier.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations declined 13% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 159.34 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 182.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income, including other income, fell to Rs 164.05 crore from Rs 190.68 crore.

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Delta Corp's results were affected by an exceptional provision of Rs 136.92 crore during the quarter, linked to GST liabilities. The company said the consolidated GST provision, including interest, stood at Rs 443.65 crore as of September 30, 2026. It also said it believed it had strong grounds to contest the entire demand relating to mixed supply and interest on the GST demand determined under Rule 31C.

Delta Corp Ltd shares fell 4.80% to hit a session low of Rs 73.25, against the previous close of Rs 76.94. The stock opened at Rs 74.73 and touched a high of Rs 78.90 during the session.

Segment performance

Casino gaming revenue fell to Rs 151.28 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 174.76 crore a year earlier. The casino gaming segment's result declined to Rs 26.67 crore from Rs 31.11 crore.

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Hospitality revenue slipped to Rs 7.85 crore from Rs 8.31 crore, while the segment reported a loss of Rs 4.54 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 2.74 crore in the year-ago quarter. Delta Corp said flooding at The Deltin, Daman, had suspended operations for 37 days during the quarter, adversely affecting hospitality revenue. Normal operations resumed on August 29, 2026.

The company's consolidated net loss for the first half of FY27 stood at Rs 318.83 crore, compared with a net profit of Rs 54.56 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations for the six months fell to Rs 327.89 crore from Rs 366.93 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 12:50 PM IST
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