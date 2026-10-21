Delta Corp shares fall 5% as Q2 net loss widens to Rs 106 crore

Delta Corp's results were affected by an exceptional provision of Rs 136.92 crore during the quarter, linked to GST liabilities. The company said the consolidated GST provision, including interest, stood at Rs 443.65 crore as of September 30, 2026. It also said it believed it had strong grounds to contest the entire demand relating to mixed supply and interest on the GST demand determined under Rule 31C.

Delta Corp Ltd shares fell 4.80% to hit a session low of Rs 73.25, against the previous close of Rs 76.94. The stock opened at Rs 74.73 and touched a high of Rs 78.90 during the session.

Segment performance

Casino gaming revenue fell to Rs 151.28 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 174.76 crore a year earlier. The casino gaming segment's result declined to Rs 26.67 crore from Rs 31.11 crore.

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Hospitality revenue slipped to Rs 7.85 crore from Rs 8.31 crore, while the segment reported a loss of Rs 4.54 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 2.74 crore in the year-ago quarter. Delta Corp said flooding at The Deltin, Daman, had suspended operations for 37 days during the quarter, adversely affecting hospitality revenue. Normal operations resumed on August 29, 2026.

The company's consolidated net loss for the first half of FY27 stood at Rs 318.83 crore, compared with a net profit of Rs 54.56 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations for the six months fell to Rs 327.89 crore from Rs 366.93 crore.