The cargo was a vacuum boiler intended for India’s first polylactic acid-based bioplastic plant. The transporter negotiated narrow roads, bridges and other obstacles en route to Uttar Pradesh.

The Bahubali viral truck has finally entered UP! 308 wheeled monster transporter is carrying a 200-tonne giant vacuum boiler for Balrampur Sugar Mill. Imported from Belgium, arrived at Paradip port in Odisha by sea, now being moved by road to Balrampur. Due to its sheer size, massive logistical efforts have been put in to move it towards the destination including temporary removal of foot overbridge in Kaimur, Bihar👇 — The Uttar Pradesh Index (@theupindex) September 26, 2026

Bridges raised, roads dug deeper

According to Mint, the cylindrical cargo measured around 40 metres long and nine metres wide. Moving it required extensive preparations across a 1,500-kilometre route through four states.

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Electricity cables were removed, road signs raised and trees cut to provide clearance, the newspaper reported. Some bridges were lifted and reassembled after the convoy passed, while roads beneath other bridges were dug deeper.

“It was like carrying a 12-storey building on its side,” Balrampur Chini Mills executive director Avantika Saraogi told Mint. The equipment is destined for a biodegradable plastics project involving an investment exceeding ₹3,000 crore.

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Viral videos turn convoy into an attraction

The journey through Odisha was relatively quiet, Saraogi added. Attention intensified after the convoy entered Jharkhand, with videos spreading on Instagram and drawing more spectators.

Varanasi-based content creator Praveen Kumar Singh told the newspaper that videos documenting the truck attracted up to 20 times his usual viewership. Vendors, influencers and news crews gathered wherever the convoy stopped.

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The nickname referenced the Telugu film protagonist Baahubali, whose extraordinary strength provided an apt comparison for the enormous load.

Fame brings complications

The attention was not entirely welcome. The frenzy prompted the equipment maker to threaten to void performance guarantees, as per the report.

Even the transporter’s wheel count became contentious. It was a 308-wheeled vehicle, while Mint reported that a Varanasi content creator counted 250 wheels on camera after competing claims circulated online. The differing figures underline how the spectacle generated confusion alongside fascination.

For Balrampur Chini Mills, the convoy represented a crucial industrial delivery. For thousands watching online and along the roadside, however, it became a travelling attraction: a slow-moving engineering spectacle whose journey briefly overshadowed the factory it was meant to serve.

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