The update comes as AI platforms face growing scrutiny over how they prevent their services from being misused. OpenAI says these protections were developed in consultation with external experts working to prevent child sexual abuse.

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What happens if ChatGPT detects a CSAM request?

According to OpenAI’s Help Centre, when ChatGPT identifies a request seeking CSAM, it will stop the conversation and display a warning. You cannot continue that conversation. If you were signed in, the flagged chat is also hidden from your history and cannot be reopened.

In some cases, OpenAI may temporarily suspend the account as part of the intervention. During the suspension, you are signed out and cannot access ChatGPT through that account. Acknowledging the warning does not restore access.

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OpenAI says the affected user will receive an email explaining why the account was suspended, how long the restriction will last and what steps may be available. The company has not specified a standard 24-hour suspension period. Repeated violations could lead to longer suspensions or permanent account closure following a separate review.

Can you appeal a ChatGPT suspension?

You can challenge a temporary suspension through the appeal link provided in your notification email. However, submitting an appeal does not automatically restore access. Once the suspension period ends, you can sign in again unless another restriction remains in place.

The measures currently apply to personal ChatGPT accounts using Chat and Work modes on the web and mobile apps. People using ChatGPT without signing in may also see warnings. They do not currently apply to Business, Enterprise, Edu or Healthcare workspaces, voice mode, Codex or the desktop apps. The way warnings appear may also vary by country.

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OpenAI has additionally listed specialist support resources for people seeking help to stop harmful behaviour and services for those affected by child sexual abuse.