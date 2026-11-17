Who is Jimmy Tata?

Jimmy Tata is the second child of Naval Tata and his first wife Sooni Commissariat and is the younger brother of the late industrialist Ratan Tata. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata is Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata's half-brother.

Unlike his elder brother who became one of India's most iconic industrialists, Jimmy has largely avoided media attention and is known for living an exceptionally private life. He was last spotted in public during Ratan Tata's funeral and related events in late 2024.

Jimmy stepped away from active business management after briefly working in Tata Group's textile division. At present, he lives in Pune without a mobile phone or personal secretary, preferring to stay aware through newspapers and books.

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What is his role in Tata Trusts?

He has been associated with Sir Ratan Tata Trusts (SRTT) as a trustee since 1989 and is one of its three perpetual trustees, along with Noel and Jehangir Jehangir. SRTT holds a 23.56% stake in Tata Sons as part of the Tata Trusts network, which collectively controls 66% of the company. Jimmy Tata also serves as a trustee of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable and Sarvajanik Seva Trust, both of which operate under Tata Trusts.

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Jimmy Tata's Tata Sons stake

Ratan Tata's reclusive brother owns 3,262 equity shares in Tata Sons (a 0.81% stake) as of 2024-25. His direct stake generates substantial passive income. For FY26, Tata Sons declared a dividend of ₹1.11 lakh per share, generating him around ₹36.20 crore for the year. Besides this, Ratan Tata's will left Jimmy a share in the family's Juhu bungalow, along with select jewellery and artefacts.

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Jimmy Tata vs Noel Tata

Earlier this week, Jimmy Tata broke decades of silence and questioned Noel Tata in a written formal communication after a conversation with fellow trustee Vijay Singh accessed by Business Standard. The 85-year-old has accused Noel of attempting a "back-door takeover" of Tata Sons by appointing his own family members in trusts.

"What has transpired in recent time is that the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trusts chairman, thereby securing a degree of control over Tata Sons that was never the settlors' intention," Jimmy Tata said. He added that it is “entirely inappropriate for more than one family member to serve on a given trust; doing so effectively confers ownership rights over the trusts’ significant shareholding in Tata Sons at no consideration whatsoever”.

He said that such an arrangement is "untenable and amounts to a back-door takeover of Tata Sons". Noel Tata's children - Leah, Maya and Neville - are trustees in Tata Trusts. Tata Trusts lists Leah Tata as a trustee across entities such as the Tata Social Welfare Trust, JN Tata Endowment and Tata Education Trust.

Maya, on the other hand, is listed as a trustee of the JN Tata Endowment, Tata Education Trust, RD Tata Trust and The JRD and Thelma J Tata Trust, among others. In November 2025, Tata Trusts announced Neville Tata's appointment as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) for a three-year term.

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Jimmy vs Noel on Tata Sons' public listing

Furthermore, he backed a mandatory public listing and the reappointment of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. "Listing would dismantle the pervasive culture of secrecy, impose statutory accountability and necessitate rewriting the onerous Articles of Association (AoA) to restore the pre-1989 separation between business operations and welfare trusts," he said in the signed statement.

He also termed the listing of Tata Sons as a critical step. Noel, however, said at the HT Leadership Summit 2026, "My worry is that listing, which is what some people are proposing, will change the Tata way. And one day, if we have 30,000-40,000 shareholders, profit may take precedence over philanthropy. And I think that will fundamentally change the Tata way of working."

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Tata vs Tata on Chandra's reappointment

On the dispute around Chandra's reappointment, he cited JRD Tata's leadership and said, "JRD Tata valued and nurtured his key operating star performers (including Sumant Moolgaonkar, Darbari Seth, Xerxes Desai, and Rusi Modi), whereas the present leadership fails to support its proven star performer."

He accused Noel Tata of arbitrarily blocking Chandra's reappointment "by invoking the onerous veto provisions in the amended Articles of Association, without providing any justification or accountability," despite the "overwhelming support" of the Tata Sons board and "unanimous resolution" passed for Chandra's third term by Tata Trusts. He also cited "bumper dividend payouts" from Tata companies to shareholders to support Chandra's reappointment.

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At the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting, Noel voted against Chandra's third term and opposed the public listing proposal. He later proposed that Tata Sons can be restructured so it remains a privately-held entity.