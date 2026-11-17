According to a report by The Hindu businessline, the CAG examined surveillance activities across four BIS regional offices and found significant shortfalls in inspections of laboratories responsible for testing and certifying gold jewellery.

What did the CAG audit reveal?

The audit reportedly found that BIS conducted only 2,826 of the 5,020 prescribed surveillance audits between 2020-21 and 2024-25, leaving 2,194 inspections incomplete.

This represents a shortfall of 43.7%, raising questions about the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms intended to ensure that hallmarking centres maintain prescribed testing standards.

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These centres play a crucial role in verifying gold purity before jewellery receives BIS hallmark certification.

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Which regions recorded the biggest shortfalls?

The Eastern Regional Office in Kolkata recorded the largest inspection gap, completing just 359 of 1,345 required audits. This represented a shortfall of 73.3%.

The Central Regional Office in Delhi completed 348 of 1,063 audits, leaving 67.3% unfinished.

The Northern Regional Office in Chandigarh missed 38.8% of prescribed audits, while Chennai's Southern Regional Office recorded a comparatively lower shortfall of 14.45%.

The regional disparities highlight weaknesses in surveillance coverage across the hallmarking infrastructure.

Why do laboratory inspections matter?

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Assaying and Hallmarking Centres are responsible for testing jewellery to establish whether its gold content matches the declared purity.

Regular surveillance audits are intended to verify compliance with testing procedures, equipment requirements and certification standards.

When inspections are missed, potential deficiencies in laboratory operations may remain undetected.

However, missed audits do not automatically establish that jewellery certified by these centres is substandard.

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What other weaknesses did the CAG identify?

The draft CAG report also reportedly flagged inadequate consolidated records of enforcement actions involving jewellers and testing laboratories.

Regional offices allegedly lacked comprehensive monitoring records covering seizures, prosecutions and penalties, raising concerns about regulatory accountability.

What should gold buyers do?

Consumers should verify the BIS hallmark, purity grade and six-digit Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) through the BIS Care app before purchasing jewellery.

They should also retain purchase invoices and seek testing at BIS-recognised facilities if purity is disputed.

The findings underline the need for stronger laboratory surveillance as India's hallmarking network continues expanding.

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